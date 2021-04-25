Kevin Prendergast planning Curragh Classic mission for Mehnah

Mehnah will bid to give veteran trainer Kevin Prendergast a third win in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh next month.

The 88-year-old landed his first success in the fillies’ Classic with Pidget in 1972, while Arctique Royale was his second 40 years ago.

The Co Kildare handler feels he has a genuine contender in Mehnah, who is a half-sister to his 2016 Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Awtaad.

The daughter of Frankel staked her claim for Classic honours when failing by only a head to catch Keeper Of Time in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown earlier this month.

That was only her second start after she won a seven-furlong maiden at Dundalk in September.

“She runs next in the 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh,” said Prendergast.

“She missed the break at Leopardstown and things didn’t work out for her, and she got interference in running.

“That should put her spot on for the Guineas.

“I think she’s quite smart. She’s in very good shape, she’s come out of the race well so everything is all set.

“She’ll have no problem with the mile. I think a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half will be no problem to her.”