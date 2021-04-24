bet365 Gold Cup: Enrilo loses Sandown feature in stewards’ room

Potterman was the beneficiary as the champions jockey Harry Skelton was denied a dream finale
Tom Cannon riding Potterman (left) wins the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase in the stewards room after first past the post Harry Skelton riding Enrilo (not shown) are placed third behind Potterman and the Jack Tudor ridden Kitty's Light (right) at Sandown Park. Picture: Alan Crowhurst

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 16:35
Neil Morrice

Harry Skelton and Paul Nicholls – who were crowned champion jockey and trainer on the afternoon – were denied a dream end to the season when Enrilo lost the bet365 Gold Cup in the stewards’ room, with Potterman the beneficiary.

It looked likely to be the perfect finale for both at Sandown as 7-2 favourite Enrilo made a bold bid for home with three to jump.

Enrilo made a bit of a hash of the second-last, giving his pursuers another chance. They included El Presente, Potterman and Kitty’s Light, as Rachael Blackmore’s mount Plan Of Attack began to weaken having travelled well for a long way.

When Skelton – who picked up the trophy for being leading rider for the first time before racing – got a big leap out of Enrilo at the last he looked to have sealed the deal.

However, despite the champion jockey having his whip in his left hand, Enrilo veered badly away from the rail with serious consequences for Kitty’s Light.

Christian Williams’ five-year-old had worked up a real head of steam after the final fence and was making ground rapidly on Enrilo, only to be stopped in his tracks.

To Enrilo’s credit, once straightened he did pick up again to cross the line first, with Alan King’s 12-1 chance Potterman, on the far side, beaten three-quarters of a length and another short head back to Kitty’s Light in third.

As the disqualified horse has to be placed behind the one it interferes with, Potterman was awarded the race with Kitty’s Light second and Enrilo only third.

Bet365 Jump Finale - Sandown Park

Greaneteen beats favourite Alitor to Celebration sparkle at Sandown

