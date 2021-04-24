Greaneteen beats favourite Alitor to Celebration sparkle at Sandown

Altior stuck to his task and was closing again at the line, but he was unable to match Paul Nicholls’ charge for speed and went down by three and three-quarter lengths
Bryony Frost riding Greaneteen on their way to winning The bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown Park. Picture: Alan Crowhurst

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021
Neil Morrice

Greaneteen lowered the colours of Altior with a stylish success in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown.

Not beaten far into fourth in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, the seven-year-old showed he will be a real force to be reckoned with next season as he showed a very smart turn of foot.

Nico de Boinville adopted different tactics on 9-4 favourite Altior, who was wearing first-time cheekpieces. He shot into an early lead and on the way round put in some spectacular leaps.

Approaching the Pond Fence, though, Greaneteen and Sceau Royal both closed in to challenge and when De Boinville drifted off the rail, Bryony Frost did not need asking twice to take the invitation on Greaneteen.

Just 35 minutes after partnering Frodon to victory in the Oaksey Chase, Frost was full of confidence on the 13-2 shot who scampered clear.

Just like a true champion, Altior stuck to his task and was closing again at the line, but he was unable to match Paul Nicholls’ charge for speed at a crucial period of the race and went down by three and three-quarter lengths.

