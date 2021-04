How important may today at Kilbeggan prove in the race for the jockeys’ title?

Rachael Blackmore began the day seven behind Paul Townend but made significant inroads and teed up an exciting finale at the Punchestown festival with a treble, all for boss Henry de Bromhead.

The Cathal Don set the ball rolling in the two-mile maiden hurdle. He travelled as though he was going to win easily but required all of Blackmore’s strength to fend off fellow joint-favourite The Greek by half a length.

In winning the first division of the near two-and-a-half-mile maiden, An Taibhse foiled a gamble on Onehundredpercent. The latter moved up menacingly as the race drew to a conclusion but Blackmore, got a great response from her mount, who carried the colours of Put The Kettle On, and she stayed on stoutly to get off the mark at the third time of asking.

And, as course commentator Jerry Hannon said, how fitting it was that De Bromhead and Blackmore completed their treble in the Congratulations Minella Times Beginners’ Chase. The grey Cavalry Master, already a course winner, moved easily as the race began in earnest and readily asserted to cap the near 9-1 treble. The win brought Blackmore’s tally for the season to 91.

The amateur riders’ title race is even closer and, having gone two behind after Patrick Mullins’ double here on Thursday evening, Jamie Codd drew level with his own double.

Buddy Rich readily justified odds-on favouritism in the second division of the two-and-a-half-mile maiden, and Felicidad was equally impressive in winning the Mares’ Beginners’ Chase.