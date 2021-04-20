Henry de Bromhead: Minella Indo in ‘great form’ ahead of Punchestown Gold Cup

They say every cloud has a silver lining and Henry de Bromhead has found one upside to a lockdown that has denied him and his team the opportunity to properly celebrate a truly golden spell.

The Waterford trainer did the unthinkable by winning the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase, and the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival before putting the icing on the most delicious of cakes by landing the Aintree Grand National earlier this month.

“With the times we’re in there’s not too much celebrating going on but that’s probably better for my liver,” he joked, before adding with a smile: “If it was a normal Cheltenham, I’m not sure I’d have even seen Aintree!”

However, the relentless nature of racing means his focus is now firmly on next week’s Punchestown Festival, a five-day meeting that, the Sandown-bound Put The Kettle On aside, is set to feature most of the horses who triumphed at Cheltenham last month.

De Bromhead’s team will be headed by Gold Cup hero Minella Indo, who the trainer reports to be in “great form” ahead of next Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

"He’s so laid back but he’s tough out," De Bromhead said. " We backed off him for a few days afterwards and he got a bit chubby straight away so we had to start back with him again. He seems in great form, he was on the beach this morning and loved that so we’re happy with him."

He did, however, sound one note of mild caution.

"One concern would be that he’s had quite a few runs this season. We said we’d get him busy after the season was shortened last year, we said we’d keep him busy up until Christmas.

"That would be a concern, it will be his fifth, nearly his sixth, run given he fell after about a mile at Leopardstown at Christmas. That would make me slightly concerned but he’s certainly not telling us anything like that. He seems in great form. Jack Kennedy will ride if he’s available. He got a great tune out of him at Cheltenham."

Honeysuckle has the prospect of going chasing still in the background, but for now her sights are fixed on the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on Friday week.

"She seems really good, came out of Cheltenham really well and we're really excited about it and looking forward to the race," said De Bromhead.

"It would be amazing (to finish the season unbeaten), we all love Punchestown and it’s where we started our journey with her. It would be brilliant but we have to get it done now."

One rare blip in recent weeks for the stable was when new recruit Envoi Allen fell at Cheltenham, but he is on target for a mouthwatering clash with Monkfish in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase next Tuesday.

De Bromhead said: "He's on course, he's in great form and worked really well at the Curragh last week.

"Obviously Cheltenham was unfortunate, it was a novicey mistake but he seems in great form and we're good to go."

On the prospect of doing battle with Monkfish, De Bromhead added: "It’s brilliant, all these top horses taking on, it’s fantastic."

Festival heroes Bob Olinger and Quilixios are others due to run at a meeting which will also decide who is champion jockey, with Rachael Blackmore chasing down Paul Townend.

The gap is currently eight, with Townend still sidelined with a foot injury.

"I'm not sure what Paul's situation is, I don't know if he'll be back. It's going to be tough even if he's not back, but we'll be trying to do our best and support her the best we can," said De Bromhead, who expects to be represented by Plan Of Attack in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday, with Blackmore aboard.

"You can all see for yourself (what her strengths are), in the National it was like she could see around corners, she saw dangers before they happened.

"She's brilliant to work with and knows how hard you have to work to succeed. She gets on with everyone and knows how to ride winners.

"I've said it all before, but I think she's just brilliant — we're very lucky to have her."