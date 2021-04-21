Dundalk tips: Lord Gorgeous can sit pretty in opener

Lord Gorgeous can make the most of his experience when he takes on five newcomers in the Irish EBF Stallion Auction Series Maiden, the first race on this evening’s card in Dundalk.

The colt contested the Naas maiden won by Tenebrism and was notably strong in the market that day. A little keen through the early stages, he didn’t have the clearest of runs in the closing stages but stayed on quite nicely in the closing stages to finish third behind the deeply impressive winner, Tenebrism, and the promising Gaire Os Ard.