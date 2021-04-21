Dundalk tips: Lord Gorgeous can sit pretty in opener

Lord Gorgeous can make the most of his experience when he takes on five newcomers in the Irish EBF Stallion Auction Series Maiden, the first race on this evening’s card in Dundalk.
The colt contested the Naas maiden won by Tenebrism and was notably strong in the market that day. A little keen through the early stages, he didn’t have the clearest of runs in the closing stages but stayed on quite nicely in the closing stages to finish third behind the deeply impressive winner, Tenebrism, and the promising Gaire Os Ard.
He was no match for the front two but was quite comfortably clear of the remainder and with natural improvement he should take plenty of beating this time. Given Ger Lyons’ team is in superb form, Elzaam Tales is of obvious interest.
If out of luck in the first, Ger Lyons should gain compensation in the second race, the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing And Sports Betting Claiming Race, with Leadership Race.
Undoubtedly very talented, he went through last year without getting his head in front but ran some fine races in defeat, most notably when third behind Champers Elysees in a Curragh Handicap. He has also run some good races in defeat in a busy start to this season and, being dropped to a claimer today, should make no mistake.
Lyons also has strong claims with Aikido, who is giving weight to his seven rivals in the Find Us On Facebook @DundalkStadium Rated Race. Twice last season he finished in front of one of today’s rivals, Let’s, and despite being worse off at the weights he can confirm the form.
The 110-rated Amhran Na Bhfiann will be extremely short in the betting for the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden, and the opportunity could hardly be better for the colt who finished third in last season’s Epsom Derby.
4:50 Lord Gorgeous (Nap)
5:20 Leadership Race
5:50 Persian Wolf
6:20 Medway
6:50 Sunset Nova
7:20 Aikido (NB)
7:50 Port Lockroy
8:20 Amhran Na Bhfiann
4:50 Elzaam Tales
5:20 Pachmena
5:50 Belmont Avenue
6:20 Lust For Life
6:50 Tipperary Moon
7:20 Let’s
7:50 Wave Walker
8:20 Boola Boola