Limerick and Tramore tips: Ideal opportunity for Don Diablo to win maiden

Don Diablo likely won’t get a better opportunity to win a maiden than the Ladies’ Day August 14 Maiden Hurdle he contests this afternoon in Tramore. The Cullentra representative is no star in his current surroundings, but every one of his runs to date point to him being too good for today’s rivals.
It may be frustrating for connections that he has finished runner-up three times and third on the other two outings to date, but finishing runner-up to Geraldo in a point to point, to Powerful Ted in a Galway bumper and to Gentleman De Mee in a maiden hurdle is form which ought to be good enough today.
Even his third behind He’s A Hardy Bloke and then to Letsbeclearabout it read well in the context of this race. With the quicker ground sure to suit, he can gain due reward this time.
Eoin McCarthy has had nine winners already this season and can bring his tally into double figures with Awayfortheday, who contests the second division of the Patrickswell Handicap Hurdle, the final race in Limerick.
The lightly raced seven-year-old contested a maiden hurdle at Navan on his most recent start and was in the process of running a big race until hampered by a faller at the third-last flight. Nevertheless, he kept on nicely and can improve for the run. Up in trip for his first handicap today, he can get off the mark under Kevin Brouder.
1:45 Global Equity
2:15 Caletta Storm
2:45 Captain Kangaroo
3:15 Teescomponentsyess
3:45 Definiteadare
4:20 So Kind
4:55 Siberian Star
5:25 Awayfortheday (nb)
1:45 Ardera Ru
2:15 Sit Down Lucy
2.45 Not Available
3:15 Il Courra
3:45 Amlad
4:20 Chrisaldy
4:55 Ask And Answer
5:25 Macs Legend
4:05 Saeer
4:35 Don Diablo (nap)
5:10 Sweet Sixteen
5:40 Mr Bercow
6:10 No Thanks
6:40 School Lane
7:10 Winged Leader
4:05 Roma Delight
4:35 Western Cowboy
5:10 Where’s Bunny
5:40 Natural Breeze
6:10 Half Shot
6:40 Chapter Two
7:10 Wrong Direction