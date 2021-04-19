Limerick and Tramore tips: Ideal opportunity for Don Diablo to win maiden

Eoin McCarthy has had nine winners already this season and can bring his tally into double figures with Awayfortheday
Limerick and Tramore tips: Ideal opportunity for Don Diablo to win maiden

Trainer Eoin McCarthy can bring his tally into double figures for the season with Awayfortheday at Limerick. Picture: Healy Racing.

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Don Diablo likely won’t get a better opportunity to win a maiden than the Ladies’ Day August 14 Maiden Hurdle he contests this afternoon in Tramore. The Cullentra representative is no star in his current surroundings, but every one of his runs to date point to him being too good for today’s rivals.

It may be frustrating for connections that he has finished runner-up three times and third on the other two outings to date, but finishing runner-up to Geraldo in a point to point, to Powerful Ted in a Galway bumper and to Gentleman De Mee in a maiden hurdle is form which ought to be good enough today.

Even his third behind He’s A Hardy Bloke and then to Letsbeclearabout it read well in the context of this race. With the quicker ground sure to suit, he can gain due reward this time.

Eoin McCarthy has had nine winners already this season and can bring his tally into double figures with Awayfortheday, who contests the second division of the Patrickswell Handicap Hurdle, the final race in Limerick.

The lightly raced seven-year-old contested a maiden hurdle at Navan on his most recent start and was in the process of running a big race until hampered by a faller at the third-last flight. Nevertheless, he kept on nicely and can improve for the run. Up in trip for his first handicap today, he can get off the mark under Kevin Brouder.

LIMERICK 

Tommy Lyons 

1:45 Global Equity 

2:15 Caletta Storm 

2:45 Captain Kangaroo

3:15 Teescomponentsyess 

3:45 Definiteadare 

4:20 So Kind 

4:55 Siberian Star 

5:25 Awayfortheday (nb) 

Next best 

1:45 Ardera Ru 

2:15 Sit Down Lucy 

2.45 Not Available 

3:15 Il Courra 

3:45 Amlad 

4:20 Chrisaldy 

4:55 Ask And Answer 

5:25 Macs Legend 

TRAMORE 

Tommy Lyons 

4:05 Saeer 

4:35 Don Diablo (nap) 

5:10 Sweet Sixteen 

5:40 Mr Bercow 

6:10 No Thanks 

6:40 School Lane 

7:10 Winged Leader 

Next best 

4:05 Roma Delight

4:35 Western Cowboy 

5:10 Where’s Bunny 

5:40 Natural Breeze 

6:10 Half Shot 

6:40 Chapter Two 

7:10 Wrong Direction

More in this section

‘I loved him dearly’: Davy Russell remembers ‘unbelievable’ Presenting Percy ‘I loved him dearly’: Davy Russell remembers ‘unbelievable’ Presenting Percy
Doncaster Races - St Leger Festival Talking Horses: The Ferry Master offers each-way appeal in Scottish Grand National
Weekend horse racing tips: Cadomosto and Broome can sweep to victory Weekend horse racing tips: Cadomosto and Broome can sweep to victory
Horse Racing from Tramore

Rachael Blackmore draws blank at Tramore in race to catch Paul Townend

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up