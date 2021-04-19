Limerick and Tramore tips: Ideal opportunity for Don Diablo to win maiden

Don Diablo likely won’t get a better opportunity to win a maiden than the Ladies’ Day August 14 Maiden Hurdle he contests this afternoon in Tramore. The Cullentra representative is no star in his current surroundings, but every one of his runs to date point to him being too good for today’s rivals.

It may be frustrating for connections that he has finished runner-up three times and third on the other two outings to date, but finishing runner-up to Geraldo in a point to point, to Powerful Ted in a Galway bumper and to Gentleman De Mee in a maiden hurdle is form which ought to be good enough today.