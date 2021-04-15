Limerick tips: The Catal Don can take Rachael Blackmore a step closer to jockeys’ championship

Rachael Blackmore’s pursuit of the jockeys’ championship can take another step forward with The Cathal Don, who can prove too good for his rivals in the Kilmallock Maiden Hurdle, the second race on this afternoon’s card in Limerick.

Well beaten behind Indigo Breeze on his track debut, he stepped up nicely on that effort when going over hurdles for his second start inside the rails. He was no match for Capilano Bridge that day, but the winner is a smart sort who looks destined for much better, and the selection was a proverbial mile clear of the remainder.

Many of his siblings have shown a preference for decent conditions, which he should get for the first time get, and if it helps bring out a little improvement, he ought to be extremely hard to beat. War God ran well in defeat behind Gentleman De Mee on his most recent outing and that form reads well in the context of today’s race. He might find this trip on this track a touch sharp, but is respected, nonetheless.

The remainder of the card looks tricky, but course winner Carrolls Cottage has leading claims in the Adare Handicap Hurdle. Philip Fenton’s horse was highly tried on his next start after winning a maiden hurdle here in early December but was far from disgraced in novice hurdles on his next two starts.

Both of those were on heavy ground but, considering he beat the useful Mr Incredible on good-to-yielding ground in a point to point in October, it’s quite possible he will improve for today’s conditions. He is giving weight to all his rivals, but it is another compact handicap, with less than a stone top to bottom, and he can prove up to the task.

The hat-trick-seeking Low Lie The Fields should have more to give, while Cullentra House debutant Deux Par Deux, who was a winner over hurdles and fences in France, is worth noting in the betting.

Easca Peasca has strong claims in the Broadford Maiden Hurdle. A winner on the level in October, he ran respectably on his hurdling debut before finishing runner-up to An Epic Song on his second start over timber. This looks a similar race, perhaps even a little easier, and with more to come in this sphere, he can get off the mark.

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

1:55 Easca Peasca

2:30 The Cathal Don (nap)

3:05 One Cool Poet

3:40 Cratloe

4:15 Carrolls Cottage (nb)

4:50 Clonbury Bridge

5:20 Esthers Marvel

5:50 Faith Du Val

Next best

1:55 Slieve Bearnagh

2:30 War God

3:05 Son Of Hypnos

3:40 Samba Dancer

4:15 Low Lie The Fields

4:50 Definiteadare

5:20 Get Phar

5:50 Decadio Lady