Rachael Blackmore cuts Paul Townend’s jockeys’ championship lead to nine with Fairyhouse win

Aintree and Irish Grand National winning-jockeys Rachael Blackmore and Ricky Doyle were both amongst the winners at Fairyhouse, the former putting herself one winner closer to a possible first jockeys’ championship.

The victory, aboard the Henry de Bromhead-trained Somptueux, in the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Rated Novice Chase, brought her 86 this season in Ireland, nine behind the side-lined reigning champ Paul Townend. It remains a tall order, but a few more before the Punchestown festival could make the final few days of the season extra-special.

In Tuesday’s race, all six runners were in the air together over the second-last, providing a great spectacle, but Blackmore, as is her wont, got a great tune out of her mount. Having been off for six months, he can improve for this and could be one to provide Blackmore with another Punchestown winner, were that meeting his target.

While the Fairyhouse Merchandise On Sale Mares’ Handicap Hurdle pales in comparison with the Irish National, it was quite significant for winning rider Ricky Doyle. After winning the National, Doyle attributed much of his success to Conor O’Dwyer and thus having this winner for his boss, aboard Paula’s Prayer, was a sweet success for all involved.

Danny Mullins is another rider who has enjoyed a landmark season, with his breakthrough success at Cheltenham the highlight, and he produced heroics to remain in the saddle after his mount, Thegoaheadman, made a horrendous mistake at the last in the Free Racecourse Wi-fi @Fairyhouse Handicap Chase.

Unfortunately, his effort went unrewarded as favourite Optical Confusion capitalised to land the spoils for Michael Butler, and JJ Slevin, for whom it was the completion a double. To rub salt in the wounds, Agent Boru got up in the final strides to deny Thegoaheadman the runner-up spot.

The first leg of Slevin’s double came aboard Now Where Or When, who got a much deserved first success in the second division of the www.fairyhouse.ie Maiden Hurdle. As the race unfolded, it boiled down to a three-way battle between the eventual favourite Champagne Sparkles, Barney Stinson, and the eventual winner. Now Where Or When, trained by Stuart Crawford, forged ahead going to the last and that proved the decisive move.

New Society was the only runner in the first division of the Maiden Hurdle with an official rating and, while 111 did not set the bar particularly high, the 14-1 chance proved plenty good enough. Trained by Keith Watson and ridden by Co Armagh jockey Shane O’Callaghan, who is based with Ted Walsh, the seven-year-old moved ahead from the final obstacle and readily held the fast finish of Eat The Book.

Caulonces, who won three Flat races in France, made a winning start for Gavin Cromwell in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. She sat behind the pace on the turn for home as the market leaders, Manitopark AA and Highstreet Roller, battled for supremacy. The former led at the second-last, where she looked certain to win, but Conor McNamara brought Caulonces with a well-judged run to win a shade cosily.

Star Max finally got off the mark over fences, in the Fairyhouse Evening Racing May 28 Beginners’ Chase, but never quite looked comfortable in doing so. Joseph O’Brien’s runner tried to make all but jumped out to his left at many of the obstacles.

When passed by Dis Donc, he looked beaten but Donagh Meyler got a great response from him from the back of the last and he got back up in the dying strides to win on his 11th start of the season, and 14th attempt over fences.

Over four years since his last success, local trainer Vincent Ward saddled the winner of the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Bumper, and the victory of Mary’s Pride was all the more special for the fact the debutant filly provided the trainer’s niece, Laura Ward, with her first winner.

The gambled-on Top Dog looked to have done enough when getting the better of favourite Hi Ho Phoenix, but the winner, a 40-1 chance, came with a wet sail down the outside to get on top quite well at the line.