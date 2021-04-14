Leopardstown tips: Lope Y Fernandez stands out in listed company

Southern Lights can shine in colts' maiden after promising Naas run
Lope Y Fernandez can make a winning return to action at Leopardstown. Picture: Healy Racing.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 06:55
John Ryan

Aidan O’Brien’s 117-rated Lope Y Fernandez looks the class-act on today’s card in Leopardstown and should start his four-year-old season with a victory in the listed Heritage Stakes.

The Lope De Vega colt, whose two wins came as a juvenile, including the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh escapes a penalty in today’s feature. But his overall form in 2020 makes him a stand-out in this company before a return to Group 1 company.

 Lope Y Fernandez acquitted himself well at the top level last season, at trips from six and a half furlongs to a mile, including a creditable third to Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

He ran two crackers at Deauville, being beaten three-quarters of a length by Pinatubo in the Prix Jean Prat and finishing third to Space Blues in the Maurice de Gheest.

And he produced another top effort on his final three-year-old start, filling third spot behind stable-companions Order Of Australia and Circus Maximus in the Breeders Cup Mile in Keenland in November.

Today, Lope Y Fernandez receives 3lb. from last year’s winner of this event, Jessica Harrington’s Ancient Spirit, always a force around Leopardstown, and the Ado McGuinness-trained Saltonstall. And, even if short of his best, Seamus Heffernan’s mount should land the spoils.

Today’s card includes three maidens, two of them for fillies. But arguably the most interesting runner in the maiden action is Joseph O’Brien’s once-raced Sea The Stars colt Southern Lights in the mile and a quarter colts’ race.

Well-touted following his appearance in a barrier trial at Dundalk in September, he started favourite for a Naas maiden ten days later and, travelling sweetly on the pace throughout, lost out late to Deputy Sandy, with subsequent winner Khartoum (runs in the Craven at Newmarket tomorrow) in third.

Southern Lights is a colt with plenty of potential and, although sure to improve from today’s outing, should be tough to beat.

In the opening fillies maiden, Aidan O’Brien’s 96-rated La Joconde will be expected to confirm last October’s Curragh listed race form with Cycladic.

Leopardstown

John Ryan 

2.00. La Joconde 

2.35. Southern Lights (nb)

3.10. Drakensberg 

3.45. Lope Y Fernandez (nap)

4.20. Montego Bay 

4.55. Iowa 

5.30. Kendred Soul 

6.00. Musalsal 

Next Best 

2.00. Cycladic 

2.35. King Of The Castle 

3.10. Forbearance 

3.45. Ancient Spirit 

4.20. Climate 

4.55. Princess Sela 

5.30. Roxette 

6.00. Fascinating Spirit

