Fairyhouse tips: Star Max can make belated breakthrough over Fairyhouse fences

It’s a far cry from the Irish Grand National meeting, but racing returns to Fairyhouse this afternoon and, on a difficult programme, Star Max can make a belated breakthrough over fences in the Fairyhouse Evening Racing May 28 Beginners’ Chase.

Joseph O’Brien’s runner has had a busy season, running ten times, but has held his form well and this looks his best opportunity for some time. He ran well in defeat last time, behind Exit Poll, and that form was given a boost by third-placed The Very Man winning next time. A repeat of that effort should be good enough today.