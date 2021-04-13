Fairyhouse tips: Star Max can make belated breakthrough over Fairyhouse fences

It’s a far cry from the Irish Grand National meeting, but racing returns to Fairyhouse this afternoon and, on a difficult programme, Star Max can make a belated breakthrough over fences in the Fairyhouse Evening Racing May 28 Beginners’ Chase.
Joseph O’Brien’s runner has had a busy season, running ten times, but has held his form well and this looks his best opportunity for some time. He ran well in defeat last time, behind Exit Poll, and that form was given a boost by third-placed The Very Man winning next time. A repeat of that effort should be good enough today.
Raya Time is a keen-going sort, capable of running to a decent level, but can set up the race for the selection. Thatsy has, thus far, been disappointing over fences, while Dis Donc has some form which would make him a real player at this level, but he is likely to find the ground plenty lively enough.
Now Where Or When looks the most solid option in the second division of the www.fairyhouse.ie Maiden Hurdle.
Twice placed over hurdles early last year, Stuart Crawford’s horse began this season finishing third to Three Stripe Life in a Navan bumper and followed that by finishing fourth behind Ginto. He returned to hurdling last time and found only Ahead Of The Field too good.
He can improve a little further and make the most of this opportunity. Barney Stinson was disappointing last time and will need to step up for the improvement in ground, while Staging Post showed more than enough in bumpers to suggest he can win races and will be suited by the step up to two and a half miles.
3:40 Fangio De Vassy
4:15 Now Where Or When (nb)
4:45 Manitopark Aa
5:15 Rock Chica
5:45 Star Max (nap)
6:15 Foxy Jacks
6:45 Optical Confusion
7:15 Top Dog
3:40 Daicheadacuig
4:15 Staging Post
4:45 Highstreet Roller
5:15 Strange Notions
5:45 Raya Time
6:15 Macgiloney
6:45 Shanroe Al C
7:15 Fama Et Gloria