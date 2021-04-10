Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore becomes first female rider to win Grand National

She became the first female to win the world's greatest steeplechase.
Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore becomes first female rider to win Grand National

Minella Times ridden by Rachael Blackmore wisn the Randox Grand National

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 17:35
Colm O’Connor

Rachael Blackmore has made history at Aintree as she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times.

Blackmore led home a one-two for trainer Henry de Bromhead, winning at 11-1 from 100-1 runner-up Balko Des Flos.

She became the first female to win the world's greatest steeplechase.

The Irish jockey, who last month was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham - on De Bromhead's Honeysuckle - bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory at Aintree.

Aidan Coleman partnered Balko Des Flos - and Any Second Now was third for trainer Ted Walsh, with Willie Mullins' Burrows Saint finishing fourth to complete a clean sweep for Irish horses.

The winner was owned by JP McManus.

Speaking after the win, Blackmore said she couldn't believe it.

"This is unbelievable.

"He was incredible, he jumped beautifully.

"When he jumped the last that I asked him for a bit, he was there.

"It is just incredible. I don't feel human - this is just unbelievable,"

"What Henry does with these horses, I don't know."

de Bromhead, winning his first Grand National also, heaped praise on the Tipperary born jockey.

"She is brilliant We are so lucky to have her. They broke the mould after her. 

He added: It was brilliant to get the win for the McManus’s

I have been watching the Grand National since I was a kid 

"It is amazing. I'm just so lucky. It is the stuff that you dream of."

AP McCoy received the race winner's trophy on behalf of the McManus family.

Ruby Walsh described the success as 'amazing, brilliant."

More to follow

More in this section

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 - Liverpool's NHS Day - Aintree Racecourse Dundalk and Leopardstown tips: Abstract can make a winning start to the season
Remembering the Grand National Shay Barry exited in flying form Remembering the Grand National Shay Barry exited in flying form
Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 - Ladies Day - Aintree Racecourse Aintree Grand National tips: Burrows Saint looks an appealing alternative to Cloth Cap
horse racing
Randox Health Grand National Festival 2021 - Grand National Day - Aintree Racecourse

Shiskin stays unbeaten over fences with Aintree success

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up