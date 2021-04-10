Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore becomes first female rider to win Grand National

Rachael Blackmore has made history at Aintree as she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times.

Blackmore led home a one-two for trainer Henry de Bromhead, winning at 11-1 from 100-1 runner-up Balko Des Flos.

She became the first female to win the world's greatest steeplechase.

The Irish jockey, who last month was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham - on De Bromhead's Honeysuckle - bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory at Aintree.

Aidan Coleman partnered Balko Des Flos - and Any Second Now was third for trainer Ted Walsh, with Willie Mullins' Burrows Saint finishing fourth to complete a clean sweep for Irish horses.

The winner was owned by JP McManus.

Speaking after the win, Blackmore said she couldn't believe it.

"This is unbelievable.

"He was incredible, he jumped beautifully.

"When he jumped the last that I asked him for a bit, he was there.

"It is just incredible. I don't feel human - this is just unbelievable,"

"What Henry does with these horses, I don't know."

Ireland's Rachael Blackmore wins the British Grand National!



One of the best jockeys in history to win and she happens to be the first woman to do so too



Making us so proud Rachael 🇮🇪#GrandNational2021 @rachaelblackmor @VirginMediaIE pic.twitter.com/vqB1yl0cdV — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) April 10, 2021

de Bromhead, winning his first Grand National also, heaped praise on the Tipperary born jockey.

"She is brilliant We are so lucky to have her. They broke the mould after her.

He added: It was brilliant to get the win for the McManus’s

I have been watching the Grand National since I was a kid

"It is amazing. I'm just so lucky. It is the stuff that you dream of."

AP McCoy received the race winner's trophy on behalf of the McManus family.

Ruby Walsh described the success as 'amazing, brilliant."

