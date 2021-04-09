Aintree Grand National tips: Plenty to like about Mister Malarky

Mister Malarky looks the right type to play a leading role in Saturday afternoon’s Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Colin Tizzard’s horse has long been a useful performer, showing versatility with regard to ground and trip, but everything about his profile and style of racing suggests he can improve for today’s unique test.

He can make a mistake but has an attacking style of jumping which suits these fences, and he likes to be ridden prominently, which is another positive.

The extreme trip has always looked likely to eke out a little more from him and, while his trainer has had a quiet season, the yard’s runners have been in better form of late and, at around 25-1, he represents good each-way value.

Kimberlite Candy also has the right credentials and comes here fresh — perhaps too fresh — while Cloth Cap has been cleverly campaigned to hide his light under a bushel insofar as his latest performance came after the weights for this race were announced.

In winning that Kelso race, he went from a mark of 148 to 162 but runs off the former mark, thus being a stone well in.

There isn’t much not to like about his claims, except perhaps his odds.

There is Grand National in his blood, with a full sister of his granddam having a grandson, Niche Market, who won the Irish National in 2009 and finished fifth behind Ballabriggs in this race two years later.

Cloth Cap jumps well, stays well, is best on today’s conditions, and has obvious claims.

Ted Walsh knows what is needed for this race, having won it with Papillon in 2000. He runs Any Second Now, who is a couple of pounds well in. His recent win was a distinct return to form for the 2019 Kim Muir winner, and at nine years of age, he is at the right stage of his career for this challenge.

Tommy Lyons' Grand National verdict

1: Mister Malarky

2: Cloth Cap

3: Kimberlite Candy

4: Any Second Now