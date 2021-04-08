Aintree tips: Dusart can deliver for Nicky Henderson

After today's Grade One double, day two of the Grand National meeting at Aintree can provide more top-level success for Paul Nicholls with Politologue fancied to come out on top in the Marsh Chase.
Last season’s surprise Champion Chase winner was denied the opportunity to defend his crown at the Cheltenham Festival due to a nosebleed in the pre-race preliminaries. That was frustrating for connections but the upside is he’ll arrive at Aintree a fresh horse. That could prove crucial as Fakir D’oudairies, Politologue’s biggest threat according to market, had a seriously tough race when a distant second to runaway winner Allaho in the Ryanair Chase. For his part, Politologue has always been vulnerable when up against a top-class operator on his A game but there doesn’t appear to be a superstar in opposition Friday and the expectation is the grey will claim a fifth Grade One success.
Nicholls can also provide the answer in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle where Bravemansgame can get back to winning ways, chiefly at the expense of Irish raider Cape Gentleman. Bravemansgame was firmly put in his place by the brilliant Bob Olinger when third in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle but remains a high-class prospect and the expectation is the step up to three miles will really suit a horse who should excel over fences next season.
Fiddlerontheroof can provide Colin Tizzard with a third victory in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase.
Tizzard struck with Native River in 2016 and Lostintranslation in 2019, and Fiddlerontheroof arrives with a similar profile having chased home ante-post Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last month. That was the fourth successive race in which Fiddlerontheroof had found one too good but he can end that frustrating run of seconditis by outstaying Marsh Novices’ Chase winner Chantry House.
Nicky Henderson can claim the first Grade One of the day, the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle, courtesy of the exciting Dusart.
A half-brother of dual Cheltenham Festival winner Simonsig, Dusart hasn’t been seen since making a winning debut at Newbury in November but he’s very highly thought of at Seven Barrows, a reality illustrated by the fact he has been pitched into Grade One company on just his second start.
The Grade Three Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle which opens proceedings looks fiendishly tricky but, off a light weight, Irish raider Tronador could go close for Denise Foster. The Irish can also strike in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase where Visioman looks an interesting contender for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.
Aintree selections
1.45: Tronador
2.20: Dusart (Nap)
2.50: Fiddlerontheroof
3.25: Politologue (NB)
4.05: Visioman
4.40: Bravemansgame
5.15: Copperless