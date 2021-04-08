Aintree tips: Dusart can deliver for Nicky Henderson

After today's Grade One double, day two of the Grand National meeting at Aintree can provide more top-level success for Paul Nicholls with Politologue fancied to come out on top in the Marsh Chase.

Last season’s surprise Champion Chase winner was denied the opportunity to defend his crown at the Cheltenham Festival due to a nosebleed in the pre-race preliminaries. That was frustrating for connections but the upside is he’ll arrive at Aintree a fresh horse. That could prove crucial as Fakir D’oudairies, Politologue’s biggest threat according to market, had a seriously tough race when a distant second to runaway winner Allaho in the Ryanair Chase. For his part, Politologue has always been vulnerable when up against a top-class operator on his A game but there doesn’t appear to be a superstar in opposition Friday and the expectation is the grey will claim a fifth Grade One success.