Wexford Tips: Mt Leinster Gold can strike again for Colin Bowe

The Mean Queen one to note in mares' hurdle - if she gets into the race 
Mt Leinster Gold can make it five wins from six starts in the opener at Wexford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Mt Leinster Gold can extend her record in all disciplines to five wins in six starts by taking the first race on this afternoon’s card in Wexford, the Brendan Cullimore Electrical Contractors Rated Novice Hurdle.

Defeat on her point to point debut remains the only blemish on her card. Colin Bowe’s runner won her next three point to points before making a winning track debut in February, at Fairyhouse. The latter race was quite a modest event, but she won readily in the end despite the two-mile trip appearing an inadequate test of stamina.

Today’s race represents a marked step up in distance, which should help her travel a lot better, and her jumping will be an asset once more. While she is top weight, it is quite a compact handicap, with just 10lbs top to bottom, and she can prove too progressive for her rivals. Walk Me Home, who deserves a change of luck, can follow her home.

Keri Brion made the breakthrough in her Irish challenge when Scorpion’s Revenge won a bumper last week in Cork, but the US-based trainer was unlucky on more than one occasion with previous runners.

One of those somewhat unfortunate losers was The Mean Queen, who finished runner-up in a Down Royal bumper on her first start for the stable. She is a reserve for the Slaney River Mares’ Maiden Hurdle but if she gets in the must be given serious consideration.

Winner of a point to point, she finished runner-up to the now 133-rated hurdler Sayce Gold on her bumper debut, and the form could hardly look much better now as the mare that beat her, Me Too Please, won the Grade 2 Mares’ Bumper yesterday at Aintree.

The Mean Queen raced keenly last time, didn’t enjoy much luck in running, and yet finished off to great effect to take second place. She will need to settle better this time but looks a potentially well above-average sort, and that being the case, this race should be hers for the taking.

WEXFORD 

Tommy Lyons 

4:15 Mt Leinster Gold (nap) 

4:50 The Mean Queen 

5:25 Fly Smart (nb) 

5:55 All Class 

6:25 Bay Hill 

6:55 Champagne Beauty 

7:25 Whispering Waters 

Next best

4:15 Walk Me Home 

4:50 Dukes Mill 

5:25 Lucky Tenner 

5:55 Just Another Lady 

6:25 Great Khan 

6:55 Fill The Tank 

7:25 Capture The Drama

