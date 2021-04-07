Gowran Park tips: Ubuntu should be more than capable of opening her account

Joseph O’Brien’s 95-rated filly Ubuntu looks a stand-out on today’s Gowran Park card.

The daughter of Fastnet Rock, placed at Grade 3 level as a juvenile and tried in a Group 2, sets a high standard in the GowranPark.ie Fillies maiden over an extended mile and a furlong.

Fifth to Shandra on her debut at the Curragh in mid-August, Ubuntu reappeared two weeks later in the Group 3 Flame Of Tara Stakes and, sent to the front by Declan McDonogh with a furlong and a half to race, she was only collared close home, finishing a close third behind Ballydoyle filly Divinely and Ahandfulofsummers.

Encouraged by that effort, O’Brien then pitched Ubuntu into Group 2 company in the May Hill at Doncaster in mid-September.

Ridden by William Buick she failed to make an impression, finishing last of nine behind Indigo Girl.

Making her seasonal debut, and back in maiden company, Ubuntu should be more than capable of opening her account, although the stable has yet to hit the target in the new Flat season.

And, if Ubuntu fails to live up to expectations, Aidan O’Brien’s Frill, a promising fifth to Cecilia Clementine in a Curragh maiden on her only start looks the one most likely to take advantage.

The Dermot Weld-trained Probe was well-touted before making his debut at the Curragh on the opening day of the new campaign and, having finished an encouraging fifth to Horoscope, will be fancied to open his account in the opener, the seven-furlong Gowran Park Maiden.

A Kingman colt, Probe was beaten two and a half lengths in that Curragh contest over today’s trip and with normal improvement, should have every chance here.

Dangers include Johnny Murtagh’s Chicago Black Hawk, third to Van Gogh in a Curragh maiden on his second start, and Ballydoyle hope Handel.

In the Racing Again Tomorrow Maiden, for four-year-olds and older, the Ted Walsh-trained Dewcup, a dual-winner over hurdles at Punchestown over the winter and placed at Grade2 level last time, might prove effective enough over the extended nine furlongs to prove best.

The six-year-old acquitted himself well on the level last year, admittedly over further, including a second to subsequent stakes scorer Barrington Court at Bellewstown.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.00 Probe (nb)

4.30 Queenship

5.00 Sister Lola

5.30 Zegos Surprise

6.00 Ubuntu (Nap)

6.30 Dewcup

7.00 Legal Thriller

Next best

4.00 Chicago Black Hawk

4.30 Silver Service

5.00 St.George’s Head

5.30 Bella Coaster

6.00 Frill

6.30 Meishar

7.00 Gonna Dancealot