Paul Townend to have further check on foot injury

Paul Townend will see a doctor later this week to determine the extent of a foot injury picked up at Fairyhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Townend - who is due to partner second-favourite Burrows Saint in the Randox Grand National at Aintree - was riding Egality Mans for Willie Mullins in the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle when departing at the third-last, bringing down stablemate Power Of Pause ridden by Bryan Cooper, who escaped injury.