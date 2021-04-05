Paul Townend to have further check on foot injury

Townend is due to partner second-favourite Burrows Saint in the Randox Grand National at Aintree
Paul Townend to have further check on foot injury

Paul Townend

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 21:09
Tommy Lyons

Paul Townend will see a doctor later this week to determine the extent of a foot injury picked up at Fairyhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Townend - who is due to partner second-favourite Burrows Saint in the Randox Grand National at Aintree - was riding Egality Mans for Willie Mullins in the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle when departing at the third-last, bringing down stablemate Power Of Pause ridden by Bryan Cooper, who escaped injury.

He was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital for precautionary X-rays and was forced to miss his mounts on Irish National day yesterday.

Giving an update yesterday after Stormy Ireland won the Underwriting Exchange Hurdle, in which Townend was replaced by Danny Mullins, Mullins said: “He’s going to have another visit with his doctor some time during the week.

“We’ll take it bit by bit and see how he goes before we make any further decisions.

“That’s where we are at the moment.”

Townend started the week 10 winners clear (95-85) of Rachael Blackmore in defence of his Irish jump jockeys’ title, with the championship set to conclude with the final day of the Punchestown Festival on May 1.

