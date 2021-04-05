Shanroe takes advantage of good ground to go seven up for Karl Thornton at Fairyhouse

Two more winners on Monday’s Grand National undercard brought Willie Mullins’ tally for the meeting to eight winners, shared between six jockeys – Paul Townend (two), Danny Mullins (two), Mark Walsh, Jody McGarvey, Brian Hayes, and Patrick Mullins – but there were also fine successes for some of our lower-profile trainers, namely Karl Thornton and Francis Casey.

Thornton does well with a relatively small string, and Shanroe continues to be a shining example of the trainer’s ability. Good ground is key to this son of Multiplex who, after adding the Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle to his tally, has won seven of his 17 outings in all disciplines.

Donagh Meyler gave him a confident ride and, ultimately, he was far too good for his rivals. While even a penalty is unlikely to be enough to stall his progress over timber, Thornton has the horse’s sights set on a return to the level.

“Classy horse, and he’s probably only learning his trade over hurdles,” said Thornton.

“He’ll head back to the Flat now and we’ll target premier handicaps. I wouldn’t imagine we’ll head over hurdles for a while. I still think he’s well handicapped on the Flat and there’s the same prize money there as taking a chance over hurdles.

“He’s still learning his trade over hurdles, he’s not that natural but jumped well today.

“He was always a horse that’d take time over hurdles. He’s now won three bumpers, two hurdle races and two races on the Flat - I wouldn’t mind another one like him!”

Francis Casey’s dual-purpose string has also been in great form in recent months and his Max Flamingo followed up last month’s Leopardstown success thanks to a finely judged ride by Denis O’Regan in the Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle.

The lightly raced six-year-old is clearly progressive and won this with a little to spare, from Millen To One and Lynwood Gold, while fourth-placed Capilano Bridge served notice he, too, would soon be winning.

The first of Willie Mullins’ Grade 2 winners on the day was Stormy Ireland, who was having her first run since returning to the yard when winning the Underwriting Exchange Hurdle. Danny Mullins’ mount raced a touch keenly early on and wasn’t fluent in the latter stages, but she found plenty in front to hold the late rally of favourite French Dynamite by a little more than a length, the pair clear.

Mullins made it a quick double when Easy Game, ridden by Brian Hayes, came out on top in the Devenish Chase. Castlegrace Paddy mounted a strong late challenge but met the last all wrong, handing the advantage back to Easy Game, and he gratefully accepted it. It was an eighth win in 21 outings under rules for the seven-year-old.

Noel Meade’s Jeff Kidder was a shock winner of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival but backed it up with a doughty display in the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Juvenile Hurdle. Sean Flanagan settled him in midfield for much of the trip, eased him forward to challenge turning in and, in a ding-dong battle with odds-on favourite Teahupoo, he found most to land the spoils.

“I’d say he was very weak last year, and he is starting to get stronger,” said Meade, of his progressive sort. “If he ever learns to jump the whole lot of them, he’d be great. He only jumped half of them today. I can’t see why he won’t run in the Grade 1 at Punchestown now.

“The plan was always to run him on the Flat over the summer. Colin (Keane) said to me last year, if you ran him over two miles, he’d win a Cesarewitch. Off 68, which he is at the minute, he’d win a Flat race somewhere, you’d imagine.”