Conna trainer Seamus Spillane registers first double at Cork

Seamus Spillane, who trains in nearby Conna, took the training honours on the Easter Monday card at Cork Racecourse, registering his first double, with veterans Goulane Chosen and Wrong Direction.

Twelve-year-old Goulane Chosen (10/1) made all to land the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Handicap Chase in the hands of Barry John Foley, staying on in the closing stages to hold Espion Du Chenet the gelding’s first success since March 2019.

Dinny Spillane, representing his father, explained: “He gets sick of racing on bad ground and really loved it out in front, on good ground and jumping for fun. He was rated 146 at one stage. He’s a proper horse. And it’s mighty to have one like him in a small yard. My father had a bit of a knockout before Christmas, so this will give him a boost.”

The Spillane double was completed when eleven-year-old Wrong Direction (5/6 favourite) made virtually all for Johnny Hurley to beat 50/1 Shot Easca Mor by four lengths in the John Thomas McNamara Series Maiden Hunters Chase.

Unplaced in the ‘Tetratema’ last time, Wrong Direction didn’t race until he was eight and, successful in two point-to-points, was recording his first win on the track, as Dinny Spillane acknowledged.

“He was a late developer. And things have gone against him, with mucus in his lungs that we couldn’t shift. But we got it sorted at last, thank God.

“This is our first double and, hopefully, he can keep on this road. I’d say he’ll probably go for a handicap chase now.”

Wrong Direction and Johnny Hurley (centre) win the John Thomas McNamara Series Maiden Hunters Steeplechase at Cork from Easca Mor (left).

Denied a return to Aintree, where he won the ‘Grand Sefton’ for Paul Nicholls in 2018, Trevor Hemmings’ Warriors Tale captured the Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Chase for the father and daughter team of Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan, getting the better of odds-on favourite Winged Leader.

“Trevor loves Aintree and sent him to me to get him qualified for the ‘Foxhunters’ but, with no point-to-points, I couldn’t qualify him.

“It’s fantastic to win this race for the third time in four years. He likes that good ground and will go to Punchestown and Killarney now.”

The John Kiely-trained Master Artist, a ten-race maiden, gave jockey Ian Power his seventh win of the season when coming off the pace to land the Thanks To The Frontline Workers Handicap Hurdle at the expense of fellow 11/2 joint-favourite Toms Courage and Island Mahee.

Power explained: “He had an operation on a knee after his run in Gowran last autumn. He was very keen the last day I rode him, in Thurles, but he switched off today – and that made the difference.”

Three hours before saddling 150/1 shot Freewheelin Dylan to win the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse, Dermot McLoughlin’s Mr Josiey Wales justified 4/6 favouritism, in clear-cut style, in the opening Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle over an extended three miles.

A ‘point’ winner at Castletown Geoghegan for Colin Bowe, the Milan gelding scored by 12 lengths in the hands of Danny Hand, who said: “He wants it soft and that ground was just about safe for him. He made one bad mistake down the back, when he fell asleep under me, and I thought I was in bother. But he recovered and picked up well in the straight. He’s a smashing horse and his future lies over fences.”

Handler Peter Flood savoured his first win on the track when Save Us Avis (Paul Bannon) proved best in the Glenview & Rathbarry Studs Mares Maiden Hunters Chase, getting the better of Trickalight and favourite The Forge Hill.

Flood admitted: “I was expecting her to run well, but I didn’t think she’d win. She’s very small and we’re delighted to win with her – we’ve waited a while for a mares’ race.”

In the point-to-point bumpers, Luke Murphy registered his second track success on board 22/1 shot Letthetruthbeknown, for Denis Murphy, in the mares’ event, while Sean Aherne’s Cobblers Dream (James Hannon) proved best in the finale, proving too strong for Midnight It Is and favourite Casey West.