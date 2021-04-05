Freewheelin Dylan produces stunning 150-1 success in Irish Grand National

Dermot McLoughlin’s charge was widely unconsidered for the €400,000 showpiece
Freewheelin Dylan produces stunning 150-1 success in Irish Grand National

Ricky Doyle onboard Freewheelin Dylan celebrates winning the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 17:09
PA

Freewheelin Dylan caused a seismic shock with a 150-1 victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Dermot McLoughlin’s charge was widely unconsidered for the €400,000 showpiece on what was his first appearance since finishing last of eight runners at Punchestown in October.

However, ridden brilliantly by Ricky Doyle, the nine-year-old was in front after jumping the first fence and was never headed.

Thyestes Chaser runner-up Run Wild Fred looked a big danger rounding the home turn, but could never quite get on terms with Freewheelin Dylan, who galloped all the way to the line for a one-and-a-quarter-length win.

Run Wild Fred was a clear second, with Enjoy D’allen third and 9-2 favourite Latest Exhibition a creditable fourth under the welter burden of 11st 10lb.

McLoughlin said: “It’s great – it went to plan. I said to Ricky ‘he likes to bowl along in front and jumping is his forte, so use him up’.

“I was a bit concerned about not getting a run into him. I said turning into the straight that we’d better start shouting, because I knew he’d stay going.

“When he came in off grass last year, we said in September-time we’d aim for this.

“It was a race I always wanted to have runners in, let alone try to win it. My father (Liam McLoughlin) rode the winner in 1962 (Kerforo), so I was always trying to follow.

“I was fairly relaxed until they turned in. We’re based three miles down the road and we’ll keep progressing the best we can.

“I was 47 the other day. We have good help and good staff and we have some nice horses.

“Coming here I thought we had a good chance and thankfully it’s worked out.”

More in this section

Irish Grand National: Three outsiders to consider at Fairyhouse Irish Grand National: Three outsiders to consider at Fairyhouse
Robert Hennelly chasing the dream with Moyhenna in final outing at Irish Grand National Robert Hennelly chasing the dream with Moyhenna in final outing at Irish Grand National
Jody McGarvey and John Hanlon celebrate winning The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final with Skyace Fairyhouse report: Double Grade One delight shows Jody McGarvey he can compete at top level
Freewheelin Dylan produces stunning 150-1 success in Irish Grand National

Cork report: Waitnsee makes breakthrough; veteran Josies Orders records 100/1 win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up