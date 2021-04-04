Irish Grand National: Three outsiders to consider at Fairyhouse

Given he has twice chased home Monkfish at Grade One level this season, few would begrudge Latest Exhibition his day in the sun in Monday's BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Paul Nolan's novice would already have four top level triumphs on his CV were it not for Monkfish and is unquestionably the classiest horse in the line-up. He looks sure to run another massive race, especially if first-time cheekpieces eke out a little improvement.

However, the fact only Commanche Court and Our Duke have managed to defy a weight greater than 11st this century illustrates the scale of the task facing Latest Exhibition off 11-10. At odds as short as 5-1, he looks opposable.

And with some big-priced contenders carrying less than 11st, it may pay to look away from the top end of the market.

Here's three outsiders worth considering.

Brace Yourself 25-1

Noel Meade's charge began the season by winning a Gowran Park beginners’ chase over two and a half miles before finishing second at Galway on his next start. He then acquitted himself well when third behind Latest Exhibition and Pencilfulloflead in the Grade Two Florida Pearl Chase at Punchestown in November.

Two weeks later, he finished second to Court Maid in the Porterstown Chase over the Irish National course and distance and while he was beaten 13 lengths that day, he meets Tom Mullins’ mare on 10lb better terms now.

From a trends perspective, the fact he hasn't run for 137 days is a slight concern but he got plenty experience earlier in the season, is proven over course and distance, and has a lovely low racing weight of 10-8. He could outrun his odds.

Enjoy D'allen 25-1

The Ciaran Murphy-trained seven-year-old has made rapid progress this year, winning twice in January, at Fairyhouse and Thurles, before finding only Home By The Lee too good at Naas in February.

On his most recent start, Enjoy D'allen was stepped up to three miles where he ran a fine race to finish second, beaten just two lengths, to Stormy Judge.

This will require another leap forward but stepping up in trip again, combined with the addition of blinkers, might just bring about sufficient improvement for him to get involved off 10-13.

Robin De Carlow 20-1

Conventional logics would suggest it shouldn't be possible for an eight-year-old mare to win an Irish National on her first start for 547 days.

However, Robin De Carlow is trained by Willie Mullins, a man well capable of readying a horse to deliver after a layoff and will be ridden by Cheltenham Festival heroine Rachael Blackmore, a jockey operating at the top of her game right now.

And the horse? On her last start, way back in October 2019, she beat last month’s Champion Chase heroine Put The Kettle On in the Grade 3 Like-A-Butterfly Novice Chase over two and a half miles at Tipperary. That's serious form.

The assignment is clearly a tough task but she's a fascinating contender off 10-9.