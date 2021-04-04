Fairyhouse report: Double Grade One delight shows Jody McGarvey he can compete at top level

Coleraine jockey Jody McGarvey had the day of his riding career on Easter Sunday at Fairyhouse when recording a Grade 1 double courtesy of Skyace and Janidil. The winning jockey tasted his only previous top-grade success aboard Great Field, at the 2017 Punchestown festival, but Skyace’s success was a breakthrough for trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon.

The mare, a bargain buy at just £600, proved herself teak-tough winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Novice Hurdle. On the go since her winning hurdling debut in June of last year, she has clearly thrived with racing. A fine fourth in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival less than three weeks ago, she moved well just behind the pace this time and found plenty under pressure to fend off Gauloise, who travelled strongly to the second-last.

“She’s as tough as nails,” said Hanlon.

“I said when she came home from Cheltenham, she was better than she was before she went. I was more afraid of the ones that hadn’t ran in Cheltenham than the ones that had, but I just felt she was in great form. It’s great to have one like her.

“Everyone wants to have a Grade 1 winner and for me to have one is great for racing, because anyone out there can see she’s a small-priced filly, they can get a syndicate together, and go and have fun.”

McGarvey completed his Grade 1 double aboard Janidil, who led home a Willie Mullins 1-2-3 in the Grade 1 Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase. A faller on his previous run, in the Grade 1 won by Monkfish at the Dublin Racing Festival, he benefited from a patient ride on this occasion.

Ridden to lead shortly after the second-last, he quickened clear to the final fence and was in charge by the time Franco De Port made late gains into second place. Asterion Forlonge, who filled the frame for Mullins, didn’t jump with great fluency and was quite well beaten in the end.

“For someone like me, who doesn’t get the opportunity to ride high-class horses like that as often as you’d like, you’ve got to make the most of it when you do get the chance,” said McGarvey.

“I really enjoy it, and I didn’t feel any pressure coming in today.

I was excited, and the fact it all came together is lovely. It’s nice to show you can compete at that level as well as the rest of the lads.

“I’m very thankful to JP (McManus, winning owner Janidil) and Frank Berry for putting their trust in me and letting me ride these horses.”

The winner was one of four on the day for Willie Mullins, who started off with El Barra, ridden by Paul Townend, in a maiden hurdle.

Echoes In Rain ran out a deeply impressive winner of the Grade 2 Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle, also for Townend. A keen going sort, she settled much better this time and when asked her to take control in the straight she responded emphatically.

“She’s got plenty of talent, but she just needs to settle, but she’s learning and improving all the time, and we’ll go to Punchestown now,” said Mullins.

Townend’s luck ran out thereafter, a fall from Egality Mans resulting in a trip to hospital with a suspected ankle injury.

The Mullins four-timer came in the finale, the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper, in which Dark Raven, bred by John Mulcahy and ridden by Patrick Mullins, followed up his debut success in good style.

Jessica Harrington’s National Hunt team has returned to form, and Ashdale Bob confirmed as much that when becoming the first leg of a double for the trainer by winning the Grade 2 Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle.

Three of the runners held every chance over the last two but the eventual winner and Decimation left the odds-on favourite, Gentlemansgame, behind late on. In a ding-dong finish, Ashdale Bob stretched out slightly the better to win by a neck.

Winning jockey Robbie Power completed his and Harrington’s 120-1 double when guiding Jungle Junction to victory in the BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase.

Stand Off, trained by Philip Fenton and ridden by Mark Walsh, won the Cawley Furniture Novice Handicap Hurdle a shade more comfortably than the three-parts-of-a-length victory over Fox Fearless might suggest.