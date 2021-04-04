Cork report: Waitnsee makes breakthrough; veteran Josies Orders records 100/1 win

Waitnsee, ridden for John Ryan by Kevin Brouder, made her Grade 3 breakthrough when landing the BARONERACING.COM Chase in Cork on Sunday.

The tough and consistent mare stayed on dourly on the run-in to outpoint long-time leader Spyglass Hill and favourite Go Another One.

Ryan said: “I always thought she was a very good mare and she has a heap of good relations. She has three seconds in black-type races to her credit and good form against the likes of Heaven Help Us, The Shunter, and Home By The Lee. So she deserved this.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does and we’ll have a look at Punchestown for her. Her owners are UK-based, so she could head over there at some stage. And, of course, Kevin (Brouder) deserves special mention – he gave her a peach of a ride.”

Earlier, the Norman Lee-trained Sole Pretender, off the track since August 2019, produced a spectacular performance in the BARONERACING.COM Hurdle, making all under Simon Torrens to see off Bapaume by five lengths, after odds-on favourite Petit Mouchoir crashed, when struggling, at the second last.

A three-time winner in 2019 and a creditable fifth in the Guinness Galway Hurdle, Sole Pretender is the apple of his trainer’s eye, as Lee explained: “I never had a good horse until I got this fellow. He had a little issue last year and we decided to give him the year off. Full marks to Michael (Hogan, owner) – he’s been patient and told me to do right by the horse.

“He’s been away to the Curragh a few times, but I thought he might need the run today and I expect him to improve a bit from it. We can go anywhere with him now after he’s beaten those good horses. Well make plans tonight or tomorrow.”

It was a day to remember for both Colm Murphy and Brian Hayes, who combined to win the Grade B O’Dwyers Steel Dundrum Easter Handicap Hurdle with 10/1 shot and former Closutton reesident Botani, who pipped favourite Zoffanien by a short-head, with De Name Escapes Me in third.

“I’m delighted for Colm – he has always been very good and loyal to me, both before he gave up his licence and since he got it back,” said a delighted Hayes.

The seven-year-old mare was Murphy’s first winner since renewing his trainer’s licence (his last winner was back in August 2016) while Botani was completing an Easter Sunday double for Brian Hayes, successful earlier on the Willie Mullins-trained The West Awaits.

“It’s my first time to wear these famous colours (those of Mrs Sue Magnier) and it’s great to ride a winner in them,” said Hayes after 6/4 favourite The West Awaits bolted-up in the O’Flynn Motor Mallow Mares Maiden Hurdle. “She’s a great jumper and will make a very nice mare over fences.”

Jessica Harrington, back in form with a Fairyhouse double, initiated an across-the-card treble when Sean O’Keeffe partnered 10/11 favourite Ya Ya Baby to a two lengths win over 125/1 shot Clever Currency in the opening Dermot Casey Tree Care Maiden Hurdle.

“She learned a lot from her run in Navan and, when I gave her a squeeze, she picked up well and went away,” explained O’Keeffe.

The Harrington-trained Port Stanley was sent off 5/4 favourite for the Irish Stallions Farms Beginners Chase but failed by a length and a quarter to cope with market rival The Very Man (6/4), ridden for Denise Foster and Gigginstown House Stud by 7lb. claimer Jordan Gainford.

Shock of the day came in the three-mile Munster Waste Management Handicap Hurdle when Enda Bolger’s thirteen-year-old former cross-country specialist Josies Orders, ridden by Phidelma Elvin, landed the spoils at odds of 100/1, beating Minella On Line and Ellipsism.

And American Keri Brion, having endured a number of near misses over the winter, tasted Irish success for the first time when 25/1 shot Scorpion’s Revenge made a successful debut in the bumper, a first win on the track for Dan Nevin.