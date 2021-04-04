Cork and Fairyhouse tips: Brace Yourself for another Noel Meade Irish Grand National winner

Noel Meade has not won the BoyleSports Irish Grand National since The Bunny Boiler was successful in 2002 but Brace Yourself can bridge the gap for the local trainer at Fairyhouse on Monday.

The eight-year-old hasn’t run since finishing runner-up to one of Monday’s rivals, Court Maid, in the Porterstown Chase at this track in late November, but he is sure to have had this race in mind ever since.

Winner of a Down Royal bumper on heavy ground, he won his maiden hurdle on good to yielding ground at the same track, and his only chase success to date came on good ground at Gowran Park. Returning to this quicker surface is a real positive for the gelding, and he has a handy 10-8 to carry.

He showed he has buckets of stamina when second in the Porterstown, over course and distance, and is 10lbs better off with the winner. At odds of 25-1, he looks too good to pass over.

The aforementioned Court Maid has also been kept fresh for this race and her trainer, Tom Mullins, has his team in superb form. She must be given plenty of respect. Latest Exhibition adds a touch of class and will be suited by conditions, while being on better ground could help Run Wild Fred in the jumping department.

He likes to take a bit of a chance at his fences but is a capable sort and looks quite well treated and another good run is on the cards.

Jessica Harrington’s National Hunt runners have struck form in recent weeks and that bodes well for Lynwood Gold, whose class can come to the fore in the Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle.

The grey is a useful Flat performer and long looked the type to develop into a useful sort over timber. He did nothing to dispel that notion when fifth in a Pertemps Qualifier last month and, with that run under his belt, he can get his head in front.

Ellie Mac will appreciate the return to better ground and can go well, while Jammy George has the ability to outrun his odds.

Shanroe will love the quick ground and can take the Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle for Karl Thornton. A winner of six of his 15 races to date, he made a pleasing return to action in the middle of last month and that should have put him spot-on for Monday.

In Cork, where point-to-point runners dominate the programme, the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Mr Josiey Wales is surely the nap of the day, though his price seems sure to reflect that in the Way To Paris at Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of a point-to-point at Castletown-Geoghegan on his second start, he made a belated track debut at Navan and tried his best to match strides with Noble Yeats. Although ultimately beaten 12 lengths, he was more than twice that far clear of the remainder and seems certain to be much better for the outing.

This looks the type of opportunity he may never again get, and anything bar a convincing win will be a surprise.

The Forge Hill can make a winning track debut in the Glenview & Rathbarry Studs Mares’ Maiden Hunters’ Chae, while Wrong Direction can take the John Thomas McNamara Series Maiden Hunters’ Chase.

CORK

Tommy Lyons

1:50 Mr Josiey Wales

2:25 Pottlerath

3:00 Weihnachts

3:35 The Forge Hill

4:05 Wrong Direction

4:40 Winged Leader

5:15 Glenbeg Express

5:50 Gringo D’aubrelle

Next best

1:50 Imperial Tune

2:25 Lunastar

3:00 Shakeytry

3:35 Clounts Glory

4:05 Dento Des Obeaux

4:40 All Hell Let Loose

5:15 Golden Bibar

5:50 Clonmeen

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

2:05 Shanroe

2:40 Teahupoo

3:15 Lynwood Gold (nap)

3:50 The Bosses Oscar

4:20 Fakir D’oudairies

5:00 Brace Yourself

5:40 The Gunner Murphy

Next best

2:05 Excelsius

2:40 Jeff Kidder

3:15 Jammy George

3:50 Beacon Edge

4:20 Battleoverdoyen

5:00 Court Maid

5:40 Dorking Cock