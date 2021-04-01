Clonmel report: Shanteusse produces some star quality in matinee show

The Sam Curling-trained Shanteusse looked to have a touch of class when winning the Next Race Meeting May 13 Bumper, the final race on the matinee meeting in Clonmel.

Quite well backed when runner-up on debut, in Navan, he moved well through this race and, although there were many in with chances as they turned for home, there was plenty to like about the manner in which he picked up to land the spoils.

The well-backed Donnrua Dream was far too keen early but performed with distinct promise to finish second.

Winning rider Derek O’Connor was impressed with his mount, saying: “The first day, we ran behind Ginto, who, by all accounts is a very, very good horse, and we didn’t disgrace ourselves.

“He ran a fine race that day and appreciated the nicer conditions today and improved a whole lot. He’s got everything. He has a nice bit of speed and he galloped all the way through the line. He has a good future, that horse.”

Winning hurdler Oscar Thyne got off the mark over fences at the third time of asking when taking the Quirke uPVC Windows Beginners’ Chase for Gavin Cromwell and jockey Conor Maxwell. Having his first run of the year, the half-brother to Up For Review made a few minor mistakes along the way but travelled best of all and found plenty to see off Mount Melleray, who ran quite well to finish second considering there was plenty of room for improvement in his jumping.

“The ground probably helped him more than anything,” said the winning rider. “His jumping let him down in bad ground and it wasn’t the best there but, to be honest, I felt the race fell apart around me.

“He travelled well through the race, and they were just dropping away around me. His jumping needs to sharpen up an awful lot.

“He won well in the end, but it wasn’t the best of races.”

Cavallino is not a star in the stellar surroundings of his Closutton stable, but he managed to claim a winning bracket in the Happy Easter To All Our Patrons Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

It was an ordinary contest, but Conor McNamara’s mount was not found wanting when push came to shove and he asserted from the back of the last to see off newcomer Malinas Glory, who made a mistake at the final flight.

Humble Glory looked set for a breakthrough success in the Join Tote.ie Mares’ Maiden Hurdle but was a touch too big at the final flight and, lucklessly, crumpled on landing.

Her departure left Western Zara, ridden by Richie Deegan for Paul Nolan, to take advantage. The winner, runner-up in her only point-to-point and on her track debut, cost £85,000 at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival Horses-In-Training Sale.

Natural Breeze caused an upset when making all the running in the Tote.ie Home of the Placepot Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by James O’Sullivan for Philip Rothwell, for whom it was an eighth winner of the season, the 25-1 chance looked a sitting duck as the well-backed Definiteadare ranged upsides early in the straight.

Much to his credit, however, he kept finding for pressure to secure a half-length victory.

Eoghan O’Grady’s horses are in great form, and Springfield Lodge, ridden by Mike O’Connor, followed up a recent Downpatrick success with a game victory in the Suir Blueway Mares’ Handicap Chase.

Bar being too high at the first and taking a bit of a chance at the first down the back for the final time, she jumped particularly well.

She was a touch keen through the race and, in the circumstances, won with more in hand than the official distance.

On this evidence, the completion of her hat-trick is a distinct possibility.Veteran performer Spancil Hill again showed a liking for Clonmel with a doughty display in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

The 11-year-old, a winner at this venue in November, raced prominently throughout and when the challengers came upside in the straight, he dug deep and ran on strongly to the line to win for Michael McDonogh and Cathal Landers.