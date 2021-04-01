RTÉ announce record breaking racing deal

RTÉ Sport and Horse Racing Ireland have announced a new broadcasting deal which will deliver a record number of free-to-air-live racing days.

Under the agreement, RTÉ will broadcast 31 days of live racing in 2021, rising to 32 live days in 2022 and in 2023.

RTÉ will have coverage of the major Festivals at Fairyhouse, Punchestown, the Curragh, Galway and Leopardstown, while new to the RTÉ schedule will be the Ascot Trials Day from Naas in May, and a series of top-quality winter Sundays over the jumps. 2021’s action continues this Easter Sunday and Monday from 2.30pm with Racing from Fairyhouse, culminating in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, Declan McBennett, said: “Horse racing is an integral part of the RTÉ Sport offering, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with Horse Racing Ireland and the racecourses. The trainers and jockeys in particular have proven repeatedly that they are at the very forefront of their profession internationally, and we hope to see the very best of Irish equine talent over the next three years.”

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “RTÉ has long been a wonderful partner for Irish racing and we are delighted to extend our relationship for a further three years. The increased coverage is very welcome and will enhance the telling of our great racing stories.”

RTÉ Fixtures 2021.

April 4: Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

April 5: Fairyhouse Easter Festival.

April 27: Punchestown Festival.

April 28: Punchestown Festival.

April 29: Punchestown Festival.

April 30: Punchestown Festival.

May 1: Punchestown Festival.

May 16: Naas Royal Ascot Trials Day.

May 22: Curragh Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas.

May 23: Curragh Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas.

June 26: Curragh Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

June 27: Curragh Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes.

July 17: Curragh Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

July 26: Galway Festival.

July 27: Galway Festival.

July 28: Galway Festival.

July 29: Galway Festival.

September 11: Leopardstown Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

September 12: Curragh Longines Irish Champions Weeekend.

October 30: Down Royal.

November 14: Punchestown.

November 28: Fairyhouse Winter Festival.

December 5: Punchestown/Cork.

December 26: Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals.

December 27: Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals.

December 28: Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals.

December 29: Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals.

*Navan fixture in November TBC.