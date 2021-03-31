Point-to-points set to resume on phased basis from April 10

The point-to-point season will resume on a phased basis on April 10.

Four fixtures, with races for four- and five-year-olds only, have been confirmed with all run under strict protocols and with only essential staff in attendance on racecourses authorised by Horse Racing Ireland. Further fixture details will be announced later this week for the weekend of April 24/25.

Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board will assist in ensuring that these fixtures are staged in a safe and controlled manner, based on the health and safety protocols which have been applied effectively at race meetings.

These protocols will be overseen by Horse Racing Ireland and the IHRB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh, who has led the response to Covid-19 within the racing industry.

A review of the restart of Point-to-Points will take place after the opening three weeks and the Point-to-Point season will conclude no later than May 31.

The fixtures confirmed on Wednesday are:

April 10: Cork

April 11: Tipperary

April 17: Fairyhouse

April 18: Fairyhouse

Entries and declarations will be taken through p2p.ie. Meanwhile, detailed arrangements for the above fixtures will be confirmed by the INHS Committee as soon as possible.