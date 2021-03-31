Point-to-points set to resume on phased basis from April 10

The fixtures confirmed for April so far are at Cork, Tipperary, and Fairyhouse
Point-to-points set to resume on phased basis from April 10
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 20:29
Tommy Lyons

The point-to-point season will resume on a phased basis on April 10.

Four fixtures, with races for four- and five-year-olds only, have been confirmed with all run under strict protocols and with only essential staff in attendance on racecourses authorised by Horse Racing Ireland. Further fixture details will be announced later this week for the weekend of April 24/25.

Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board will assist in ensuring that these fixtures are staged in a safe and controlled manner, based on the health and safety protocols which have been applied effectively at race meetings. 

These protocols will be overseen by Horse Racing Ireland and the IHRB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh, who has led the response to Covid-19 within the racing industry.

A review of the restart of Point-to-Points will take place after the opening three weeks and the Point-to-Point season will conclude no later than May 31.

The fixtures confirmed on Wednesday are:

April 10: Cork

April 11: Tipperary

April 17: Fairyhouse

April 18: Fairyhouse

Entries and declarations will be taken through p2p.ie. Meanwhile, detailed arrangements for the above fixtures will be confirmed by the INHS Committee as soon as possible.

More in this section

Doncaster Races - March 27th PJA slams ‘malicious’ video of Benoit de la Sayette
Dundalk tips: Good chance for Aroha to get off the mark Dundalk tips: Good chance for Aroha to get off the mark
Seamus Heffernan on Broome wins The Plusvital Derby Stakes 28/3/2021 Naas report: Classy Broome back to winning ways in listed class
Point-to-points set to resume on phased basis from April 10

Tiger Roll still in Irish Grand National reckoning, Gigginstown confirms

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up