Ruby Walsh: Any Second Now capable of emulating Papillon for father Ted

Given the opportunity to reprise his role as a Randox Health Aintree Grand National participant for this year’s showpiece on April 10, Ruby Walsh would have no hesitation in siding with Any Second Now, trained by his father, Ted.

While the nine-year-old has a positive profile in the context of the National and has had this race on his radar for some time, it is the potential to replicate that feeling which he and his family experienced with Papillon in 2000 which has Walsh in no doubt of which choice he would make.

“I still think the greatest day I had in racing was winning the Grand National for my Dad, and if I could repeat that, that’s the reason I’d be riding him - I wouldn’t mind another feeling like that,” admitted Walsh, who is an ambassador for this year’s race.

“I can see why Cloth Cap is favourite. Watching him in Newbury and Kelso, it’s his style of racing: he jumps, travels, has pace, and stays. He’s probably going to be hard to beat, but Any Second Now is in great nick.

“He’s a lot quicker horse than I thought he was. He was good in Naas on his last start. He had a couple of okay runs earlier in the year but, as Katie said, Dad does like to drop them back in trip to sharpen them before they would go to wherever their intended target would be.”

Of the others, Discorama makes appeal to the two-time winner, while Willie Mullins’ Burrows Saint has shaped well in his preparation. Of the latter, Walsh said: “He was a good winner of the Irish National as a novice in 2019 and then went to France to run in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris. He raced a bit keenly in Auteuil and then he was aimed at the Grand National.

“Obviously Covid came and 2020 didn’t exist, but that’s where he’s been aimed again. He’s had three runs this season and ran better at Fairyhouse in the Bobbyjo Chase than his previous two runs and he’s going the right way. He’s definitely a better horse on better ground.”

Walsh’s sister, Katie, who finished third in the National aboard her father’s Seabass, in 2012, is a leading player in the training operation at home and she, too, feels their runner, Any Second Now, has leading claims.

“I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve been working at home since the time I left school and have been part of the team,” said Walsh. “Every horse that has come through the place has been with myself and Dad, so I have a fair idea of what’s been going on with Any Second Now the last few months.

“I definitely think the National has changed the type of race it is over the past couple of years, that you need to be able to travel easy within yourself over the first mile and a half. In that regard, Any Second Now is a strong traveller, and he can run and win over two miles in competitive races.

“Not too many horses come out of the back of the pack anymore. He is like Papillon and Seabass in that regard, that you’d like to think he will be able to travel early.”

In recent times, Rachael Blackmore has brought success of lady riders to a whole new level and Walsh, a Cheltenham Festival winner in her riding days who was one of a band of lady riders to pave the way for the current crop, would welcome a breakthrough success for Blackmore, or any of the other ladies who may ride in this year’s race.

“I’d love to see Rachael win it,” said Walsh. “She was phenomenal at Cheltenham and it was great TV. She was brilliant – take male or female out of it – she was absolutely super.

“I was on Seabass in 2012 and people didn’t really believe it could happen, but now it feels as though it’s a matter of when (a female jockey will ride the Grand National winner).

“It’s a great day for whoever wins it and it’s a great race to be involved in, so may the best man win – male or female.”