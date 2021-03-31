Dundalk tips: Good chance for Aroha to get off the mark

Paddy Twomey has a couple of interesting stable newcomers on this evening’s card in Dundalk and the nap goes to his Aroha, who can get off the mark in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden.

This is a filly who once reached a mark of 100 while trained in Britain but has since dropped to a mark of 82. She finished runner-up in six of her 13 outings in Britain and changed hands for 80,000 guineas in December.

She is just the type Twomey does well with and, even leaving aside the likelihood of the trainer finding improvement in her, she will take a good deal of beating if running to her current mark. Mudawy and the once-raced Meishar, who was a huge eye-catcher on his belated debut, can fill the frame.

Zara Mac has a great draw in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden and can make the most of it. Michael O’Callaghan’s filly raced three times last year, and on the last of those three outings, over today’s course and distance, she was caught late when third behind Hazel and subsequent winner Joan Of Arc. She has an experience edge over most of her rivals and can make all the running this time.

Maoilin, like Aroha in the previous race, is having her first start for Paddy Twomey. She was well touted prior to a promising debut for Andy Slattery and posted a fine effort to finish second to the vastly experienced Allagar, who having her 11th outing. On a line through third-placed Split Passion she has a little to find with the selection, and the wide draw today is no help either.

No Speed Limit should provide each-way value in the opener, the Winter Series Awards Day April 18 Handicap. Last time out, Patrick McKenna’s horse dropped back to five furlongs for the first time in more than a year and a half, and caught the eye finishing fourth behind three of today’s rivals: Poet’s Pride, It’s All A Joke and Motbeq.

The six-year-old would likely be better over six furlongs, but that latest effort suggested he could be good enough to win at today’s trip, off his current mark. From a good draw, he should be able to race a little closer to the pace this time and can come through late to win on just his third start for his current trainer.

Tommy Lyons

4:30 No Speed Limit (nb)

5:00 Nightly Wailing

5:30 Thunder Kiss

6:00 Baton Rouge

6:30 Aroha (nap)

7:00 Zara Mac

7:30 Eacharn

8:00 Is That Love

Next Best

4:30 Motbeq

5:00 Sam Missile

5:30 Chiricahua

6:00 Ebasari

6:30 Meishar

7:00 Maoilin

7:30 Tipperary Moon

8:00 Khairy