Limerick report: Chatham Street Lad takes step up in trip in his stride

Chatham Street Lad brought a touch of class to the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase, and Mick Winters’ horse duly obliged under a confident ride by Darragh O’Keeffe.

In a most productive season for the nine-year-old, who was making a quick return after finishing fourth in the Grade 1 Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, he took the step up to three miles in his stride.

Defi Bleu set out in front and tried to make all the running, with Full Time Score following him most of the way. However, as they turned for the straight for the final time, it was O’Keeffe looking most comfortable, and nce he gave his mount an inch of rein, he moved to the front and quickly put the race to bed.

“I think he thrived in the conditions,” said Winters. “He probably had more time to fiddle the jumps. There were a few that you’d see him landing nice, and then getting tight to some, but I never saw Darragh more happy.

“In fairness to the horse, he travelled over to Cheltenham fierce well, but the ground was just that fraction too dry for him.

“We weren’t under a lot of pressure coming back here, because if he ran bad you had an excuse, but I did feel that he came home out of Cheltenham fierce well. The way he jumped today, you wouldn’t mind being in a National on heavy ground.”

Young rider Tom Kelly, Listowel, rode the first double of his career, the first leg of which came courtesy of Cosmic Rock, who got up late to deny I Don’t Get It (traded 1.01) in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

“I’m delighted for the horse and the owner,” said Eoin McCarthy, who trains the seven-year-old for Tony Carey, Listowel. “He’s a horse that has had his issues, and his owner, to be fair to him, has left everything up to me. I’ve loved this horse since I bought him as a store, but we haven’t had a straight run with him.”

Kelly completed his near 142-1 double aboard Midnight Maestro, in the Ballyneety Handicap Chase. Enda Bolger’s runner, who had given Kelly his breakthrough success when winning at Leopardstown in December, travelled well to challenge and stayed on nicely to go clear on the run-in.

Odds-on favourites obliged in the two divisions of the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, but the first of the two, Castle Town House, was most fortunate. Whiskeywealth (traded 1.01) looked to have taken his measure between the last two, but crashed out at the final flight, leaving Barry Browne to pick up the pieces on Michael McDonagh’s horse.

It was far more straightforward for Lifetime Ambition, who took division two for Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington. Long overdue a change of luck, he led on the turn for home and readily pulled away to beat Champagne Sparkles by almost eight lengths.

Only five went to post for the Bruff Rated Novice Hurdle, but, like the opener, it had a dramatic finish. This one was far less clear-cut, however, as favourite Mr Coldstone was marginally in front when going too long at the last and tumbling out of the race. That left Heather Rocco, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Hugh Morgan, to reassert for a wide-margin success.

There was better luck for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins, connections of Mr Coldstone, in the Bruree Mares’ Hurdle as Yukon Lil justified odds-on favouritism. The 1-6 chance, running over hurdles for the first time since finishing fourth in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, stretched clear late on to see off Felicidad.

Mullins later doubled up when Belle Metal took the listed Kevin McManus Bookmaker Champion Bumper under Patrick Mullins. Yet another exciting mare for owner Kenny Alexander, who purchased her after her debut win earlier this year, she took over a little over a furlong out and kept on strongly in the testing conditions to win cosily.

“She’s not very big, but she handles that soft ground,” said the winning rider. “It’s tough going out there, but she stays very well. It’s great to get black-type for new owners, and I’d imagine we might look at Punchestown.”