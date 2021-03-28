Naas report: Classy Broome back to winning ways in listed class

Broome, fourth in the 2019 Investec Derby and without a victory since landing the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial in the build-up to the Epsom classic, returned to winning form with an emphatic defeat of front-runner Sunchart in the listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes, second leg of a spectacular treble for Aidan O’Brien and Seamus Heffernan in Naas.

A son of Australia, the 7/2 chance stretched clear in good style to score by three and a half lengths, with Sonnyboyliston six lengths back in third.

Aidan O’Brien commented: “You’d have to be very happy with him. He has always been a a very solid horse and wasn’t beaten far in the Derby.”

“We just couldn’t get him right last year. But he came through the winter well and we knew he was in good form coming here. He’s versatile, from a mile to a mile and a half and he’ll probably go for the Alleged (Group 3, at the Curragh on April 17) next.”

Earlier, Tenebrism, O’Brien’s first two-year-old runner of the season, gave her sire Caravaggio his first winner when coming from off the pace and sweeping past Gaire Os Ard to land the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden impressively by three and three-quarter lengths.

The 7/2 favourite was partnered by Seamus Heffernan, who said: “She has always been very natural at home and you’d have to be very happy with her, on her first day away. She quickened up very well, just like her dad used to do. She’s smart and I’m sure the boss will look at all the quick races for her.”

A great day for Ballydoyle was rounded off when debutante Empress Josephine, a full-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Minding, took the Irish Stallion farms Fillies Maiden at the expense of another newcomer New York Angel and experienced, 95-rated Ahandfulof summers.

“That was a lovely start for her and she’ll stay further,” said O’Brien. “She’ll have an option of going to Leopardstown for a Guineas trial next month, or we might take a bit longer with her.”

The Willie McCreery-trained Epona Plays, carrying a 3lb. penalty for a win at similar level in Gowran Park last autumn, proved a shock winner of the Group3 Lodge Park Stud Park Express Stakes.

Older fillies dominated as Epona Plays, always close to the pace, mastered British-trained front-runner Parent’s Prayer inside the final furlong after a gruelling battle with longshot Sziget faring best of the three-year-olds in third spot.

The daughter of Australia was giving winning rider Wayne Lordan his fourth win in the Park Express.

Trainer Willie McCreery explained: “She’s a tough honest filly owned by a lovely man Renzo Forni, an Italian owner-breeder who would love to be here.

“This filly often rears in the stalls, but she jumped smartly today and was always close to the pace – we knew it was a day when very few would be coming from off the pace. She might go for the Ridgewood Pearl (Group 2) at the Curragh on Guineas weekend. Wayne (Lordan) and myself go back a long way so I’m delighted to give him a Group 3 winner.” Meanwhile Hollie Doyle’s turf campaign got off to a winning start as she steered Outbox to a comfortable success in the Unibet Conditions Stakes at Doncaster The six-year-old moved to Archie Watson’s Lambourn stable in December and, starting a 4-5 favourite, he led at a steady pace before quickening to record a length-and-a-quarter victory over Raymond Tusk.