Rachael Blackmore still on a high after ‘incredibly special’ Cheltenham Festival

A week on from her Cheltenham Festival heroics, Rachael Blackmore still can’t believe her luck.

Six wins across a magical four days saw the 31-year-old become the first woman to secure the top jockeys’ award and she admits the scale of her achievements have yet to fully sink in. Her sweetest success of the week was her first, Honeysuckle maintaining her unbeaten record to win the Champion Hurdle in breathtaking style.

“I’ve watched it back a few times,” she told Off the Ball’s Friday Night Racing show. “I haven’t overkilled it yet, but it’s very enjoyable viewing. It’s a Champion Hurdle and it’s Honeysuckle so it’s pretty special.

“She’s extremely straightforward to ride, she always has been so you can really just ride her as you find her. I’ve always ridden her with a little bit of space on the outside to keep my options open. When you ask her to move into a gap or to move forward, she’s all engine under you so it’s a great feeling.

“It’s an incredible feeling when you’re at the bottom of that hill and you know you have something under you that’s going to gallop up it.”

Crossing the line in front was an even better sensation.

“The relief, the joy, everything — it all kind of compounds into one. It means so much to me personally but what has just happened means so much to so many other people who have put in so much work into her. It’s phenomenal just to be involved in it all.”

Reflecting on her sense of achievement with regard to the week as a whole, Blackmore added: “It really is massive. I don’t know if I can really comprehend it now to be honest.

“Racing is such a constant wheel. Cheltenham is over now, we’re on to Fairyhouse, then Aintree, Punchestown but you can hold on to Cheltenham a little bit longer than other times I think. It’s incredibly special but it’s such a big deal, it hasn’t really fully hit me yet.

“I really do get the sense that people were delighted to have something good to cheer about for the week. I’ve gotten so many messages, people are so nice.”

Four of Blackmore’s Festival wins were on Henry de Bromhead-trained horses and the Tipperary woman was keen to pay tribute to the Waterford handler.

“Henry de Bromhead trained the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase winner and had a one-two in the Gold Cup. That has never been done before and that really is phenomenal.”

Asked what makes De Bromhead so good, Blackmore replied: “He has an extreme attention to detail, he treats every horse as an individual, he’s just very good at what he does.”