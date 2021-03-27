Talking Horses: Eastern World primed for a big run in Lincoln

The opening day of the turf season provides British racing with a welcome respite from the painful inquest underway across the water in the wake of an Irish-dominated Cheltenham Festival.

A 23-5 mauling has given British chiefs plenty to chew over so it will probably come as a relief to them that there’s no Irish to worry about in the Unibet Lincoln, today’s feature race at Doncaster.

However, there are 22 runners to sort out in a handicap renowned for producing big-priced winners. Or at least it was until the last two renewals, Auxerre’s 2019 win at odds of 5-2 coming 12 months after future Group 1 winner Addeybb struck at 5-1 a year earlier.

Auxerre was the second Charlie Appleby-trained Lincoln winner in recent years and his first, Secret Brief in 2016, had race fitness on his side having prepared for the Doncaster assignment by running in Meydan in the wake of being gelded.

Fast forward to 2021 and Appleby’s Eastern World has a very similar profile. Like Secret Brief, Eastern World was gelded at the end of his three-year-old campaign before wintering beneath the Dubai sun.

However, Eastern World surpassed Secret Brief by winning at Meydan in February so there are no form or fitness concerns about him ahead of his British return.

The obvious worry is the fact chief market rival Haqeeqy beat him 13 lengths over seven furlongs at Doncaster last September but John and Thady Gosden’s charge finished last of 10 the only time he tackled a mile so has stamina questions to answer today.

No such worries apply to Eastern World. His impressive Meydan success came over nine furlongs so a fast-run mile should really suit. With form and fitness on his side, he should go very close.

Elsewhere at Doncaster, the nine-year-old Brando can end a 12-race losing record by winning the Unibet Cammidge Trophy Stakes.

Kevin Ryan’s charge hasn’t won a race since June 2019 but he has run a number of fine races in defeat, most notably when beaten just a nose by Glen Shiel in the Group 1 British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot last October. If he’s anywhere near that form today, he’ll be hard to beat.

Montatham gets the vote in the Unibet Doncaster Mile Stakes. William Haggas’ charge finished down the field in last season’s Cambridgeshire but won three of his other five starts in 2020, finishing second on the other two occasions. The fact he won first time out last year and in 2019 is a further positive.

The Unibet Spring Mile looks fiercely competitive but Arctic Vega won well at Newcastle in January and may be able to follow up for Andrew Balding.

The Ladbrokes Magnolia Stakes at Kempton kicks off today’s ITV action and Global Giant should prove hard to beat for Team Gosden. The selection, victorious twice last summer, was out of his depth in the Saudi Cup last month but this looks a good opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.

Favourite backers can also collect in the Ladbrokes Rosebery Handicap where Al Zaraqaan should complete a four-timer.

On the jumps front, Newbury’s feature is the Grade Two EBF BetVictor ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Mares’ Hurdle where Rose Of Arcadia can strike for Colin Tizzard.

The six-year-old burned punters when sent off favourite on her first two starts this season but finally got the job done at Wincanton last time out. The hope is she can build on that effort.

The Tizzard team have struggled for winners all season but three big-priced seconds at Cheltenham showed their current form is not as bad as it may appear on paper.

Like Tizzard, Paul Nicholls drew a blank at Cheltenham but his Good Ball should ensure he visits the Newbury winner’s enclosure by landing the BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

Kempton 1.45: Global Giant

Doncaster 2.00: Montatham

Kempton 2.15: Al Zaraqaan (NB)

Doncaster 2.35: Arctic Vega

Newbury 2.50: Good Ball

Doncaster 3.10: Eastern World (Nap)

Newbury 3.25: Rose Of Arcadia

Doncaster 3.45: Brando