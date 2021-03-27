Weekend tips: Kailash should be able to make the most of opportunity in maiden

This afternoon’s Flat card in Navan, where the ground is forecast to be very testing, makes limited appeal, though Kailash should be able to make the most of his opportunity in the median auction maiden, and Strange Notions has strong claims in the finale.

Kailash ran four times last season and, after a reasonable introduction, ran into some potentially smart sorts. Dermot Weld’s colt was no match for the highly regarded Santa Barbara second time up, in a Curragh Maiden, and finished a close third behind Sir Lucan before finding only Cleveland too good over nine furlongs at the Curragh on his final start of the season.

While, on that latter occasion, the winner went four lengths clear to the line, Kailash was also clear of the remainder. He starts off over ten and a half furlongs, which will be no problem, and he can account for Hell Bent and Team Of Firsts.

Strange Notions has been in decent form over hurdles and can get due reward back on the Flat for the first time since finishing runner-up in a handicap over course and distance in April 2019. The seven-year-old returns fit and well from a good season over timber and can land the spoils for Charles O’Brien and Wayne Lordan.

Provocateuse sets the standard in the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, but she has had three chances and until she shows she can get the job done, she is worth opposing.

Resourceful Man is selected as an alternative. He was a shade unlucky on debut, at Dundalk, when greenness probably cost him victory. He was quite considerately handled late on and gave the impression he would improve markedly.

The switch to turf is a positive, and he can score for Eddie Lynam. Dixie Bluebell was sent off favourite in a race in which Provocateuse was runner-up, but had excuses, and with the Jim Bolger team having started the season so well, she is also respected.

Some good National Hunt action tomorrow in Limerick, and Champagne Sparkles can get off the mark over hurdles in the second division of the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle. The Cullentra representative ran well on debut but failed to build on it next time. On his recent hurdling debut, the trip was plenty sharp enough and the ground probably a shade too quick when fourth behind Grand Bornard.

Up in trip, this represents a considerably easier task for the selection, and anything less than a win will be a disappointment.

The feature is the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase, and it should concern Chatham Street Lad and Full Time Score. Neither is proven over the three-mile trip, but the former certainly has the better form and if none the worse for his recent spin to Cheltenham, where he finished fourth in the Grade 1 Marsh Novices’ Chase, he will take beating.

Full Time Score has had his issues but was deeply impressive winning an admittedly ordinary beginners’ chase just over a fortnight ago. That was over two and a half miles and Chatham Street Lad is by far the best horse he has yet met on the track, but he has tremendous natural scope, and it will be fascinating to see how he copes with the test. If he comes out on top, he could go a long way in this sphere.

The finale, the listed Kevin McManus Bookmaker Champion Bumper is a cracking contest, but Belle Metal, who was impressive on debut, should prove too good for her rivals.

The Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express is the feature on the Naas card and Eylara can build on the promise of her juvenile season. Dermot Weld’s filly ran a huge race on debut, behind Talacre, and stepped up with a very smooth success at Leopardstown. Third-placed French Fusion, beaten four and a half lengths, gave the form a boost when winning next time.

She starts back over a mile and will likely appreciate middle distances as the season progresses. This is quite a good race, but she is a fine prospect and can lead home fellow three-year-old filly Fantasy Lady.

NAVAN

Tommy Lyons

1:50 Resourceful Man

2:25 Celtic Manor

3:00 Bell Ex One

3:35 Kailash (nap)

4:10 Collaborating

4:45 HMS Seahorse

5:20 Andratx

5:50 Strange Notions (nb)

Next best

1:50 Provocateuse

2:25 Mi Esperanza

3:00 Hair Of Gold

3:35 Hell Bent

4:10 Breaking News

4:45 Lakomet Of Saints

5:20 Djasek

5:50 Custers Mistake

NAAS

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Tenebrism

1:45 Ablah

2:15 Harannda

2:50 Power Under Me

3:25 Up Helly Aa

4:00 Eylara

4:35 Ahandfulofsummers

5:10 Star Of Cashel

Next best

1:15 Gaire Os Ard

1:45 Harry’s Hill

2:15 Montego Bay

2:50 Sounds Of Spring

3:25 Numerian

4:00 Fantasy Lady

4:35 Empress Josephine

5:10 Silver Service

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

1:25 Castle Town House

2:00 Champagne Sparkles (nap)

2:35 An Epic Song

3:10 Yukon Lil

3:45 Alice O’Byrne

4:20 Chatham Street Lad

4:55 Tiger Voice

5:30 Belle Metal (nb)

Next best

1:25 Harvey’s Quay

2:00 Fortune Street

2:35 Zanavi

3:10 Mt Leinster Gold

3:45 Joeswayornoway

4:20 Full Time Score

4:55 Midnight Maestro

5:30 Boothen Boy