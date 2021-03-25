Cork report: Enda Bolger impressed with Dream’s debut

Winning trainer Enda Bolger was impressed with the performance of Dreamsrmadeofthis in the Follow @corkracecourse Fillies’ Maiden Hurdle on her first time on the track.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, the daughter of Walk In The Park and Upsie, who reached a mark of 147 over hurdles, challenged from two out and went on late to win with something to spare.

“She’s out of a very good mare and was showing us all along that she had talent,” said Bolger. “I honestly thought she’d have taken the race today to make her more streetwise, but Mark said she was very professional about it. Everything comes very easy to her.

“I hadn’t thought beyond today. To look at her she’s a very racy type, let’s hope she has a future. Hopefully we’ll hear more of her. I think that’s her ground because she’s such a great jumper – she’s like a stag. Obviously, we’re learning the whole time, but you’d have to be mad about that.”

In the Follow Us On Instagram @corkracecoruse Hurdle, the favourite, Bapaume, was rated 36lbs higher than the only other one of the five runners with a rating. As a result, he was sent off the 1-7 favourite and did it the easy way, with an all-the-way success.

Of Willie Mullins’ runner, winning rider Paul Townend said: “It’ll do him the world of good winning again. His recent form hadn’t been good, but you don’t have to go back too far to when he won the (Prix la) Barka at Auteuil. He had high-class form, and was entitled to do that, and the drier ground probably helped him.”

Paddy Neville took the first division of the corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle with Glentruan, who backed up a fine effort in a Leopardstown maiden won by Max Flamingo. Gary Noonan brought him with a good run to challenge in the straight and rode him clear from the last to see off favourite The Greek.

“He ran in a good race the last day,” said Neville. “He’s a lovely horse and hopefully he will make a lovely chaser. There’s a lovely syndicate involved with him, so hopefully they’ll have a bit of fun with him.”

Takarengo got off the mark over hurdles at the thirteenth time of asking by taking the second division of the maiden. For much of the trip it didn’t look likely but Sean O’Keeffe, winner of the final race at last week’s Cheltenham Festival, got a great late tune out of Tom Mullins’ horse and he got up to deny James Fort.

“He’s a very good jumper but he can lose lengths at times and I’m not sure if hurdling is for him,” admitted Mullins. “If the owner wants to run him at Punchestown or somewhere like that then maybe we can look at that, but I think the main target is the Cesarewitch, which he was third in last year.

“There are a few nice pots between now and then and he needs a bit of nice ground. He’s not a good-to-firm ground horse. He was in real good order and today was his day to win a race over hurdles.”

Just Another Lady, having just her fourth run since joining Andy McNamara, won the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle under Peter Carberry. The eight-year-old, placed twice in those three previous runs, picked up well for pressure to win going away.

Dermot McLoughlin saddled the first and third home in the Mallow Handicap Hurdle, and also previously trained the runner-up. Seven-pound claimer Paddy O’Hanlon rode the nine-year-old to win in mid-February at Punchestown and got back on board to secure the gelding’s second track victory. Dromore Lad took second, ahead of winner’s stablemate Lee Valley Legacy.

Rochelle Murphy rode her first track winner last Wednesday week, and doubled her tally with a fine ride aboard Hilltop Supreme in the Blackwater Qualified Riders’ Handicap Hurdle. Riding the very much in-form horse, representing Davy Fitzgerald, she brought her mount to lead at the last and, though he met the last wrong, there was a lot to like about the way Murphy galvanised him to get up back up in the dying strides.

Polla Milano looks a nice prospect for trainer Denis Hogan.

The point-to-point winner made a promising start to her track career when third in a Thurles bumper which had its form franked by runner-up Premier Queen, and she gave it further substance with a smart display here.

Jody Townend sent her mount to the front from three furlongs out and the pair look comfortably in control thereafter.