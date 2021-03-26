Dundalk tips: Sir Lamorak can make a winning all-weather debut

Aidan O’Brien has begun the new turf season in good style, giving early indication that the yard’s runners are in good form, and his Sir Lamorak can make a winning all-weather debut in the Find Us On Facebook @DundalkStadium Maiden.
He finished a couple of places behind one of this evening’s rivals, Moktaffy, when they were third and fifth respectively in a Leopardstown maiden, but he didn’t have the clearest of runs at crucial stages of that race and the performance can be upgraded.
He wasn’t beaten far on his next outing, in a Curragh maiden, but the testing conditions didn’t seem to suit and, again, he appeals as being a nice bit better than the bare form. Up in trip, on a quicker surface and from a good draw, everything is in place for a big run, and he can use this opportunity as a springboard to better things.
Moktaffy, with the benefit of two runs, is likely to push the selection closest, though the market will be interesting with regard to newcomer Simply A Dream, trained by Ger Lyons for the Magnier family and Paul Shanahan.
Is That Love can finally get off the mark for his career by taking the Join Us On Instagram @Dundalk_Stadium Apprentice Handicap. A fortnight ago, Ado McGuinness’ runner returned from a three-month break with a promising effort in a similar race.
He didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running and, while not the difference between winning and losing, it was a decent effort and one he can build upon. With that little bit of improvement, he can reverse form with Sense Of Worth, who finished three places and four lengths in front of him.
Harbanaker is an eight-race maiden but has shown promise on occasion and can also run into the frame.
4:25 Atlas
4:55 Sir Lamorak (nap)
5:30 Never Mistabeat
6:00 Top Line Tommy
6:30 Catena Zapata
7:00 Is That Love
7:30 Too Hard To Hold
8:00 Eloso
