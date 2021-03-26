Dundalk tips: Sir Lamorak can make a winning all-weather debut

Aidan O’Brien has begun the new turf season in good style, giving early indication that the yard’s runners are in good form, and his Sir Lamorak can make a winning all-weather debut in the Find Us On Facebook @DundalkStadium Maiden.

He finished a couple of places behind one of this evening’s rivals, Moktaffy, when they were third and fifth respectively in a Leopardstown maiden, but he didn’t have the clearest of runs at crucial stages of that race and the performance can be upgraded.