HRI CEO Brian Kavanagh to step down in September

Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh is to step down from his role in September after 20 years at the helm.

Kavanagh described his two decades as 'a privilege' while adding that 'our horses and our people are our greatest strength.'

He will leave the post when his contract expires in September after the most testing year in the history of the sport due to the dual challenges posed by both Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kavanagh said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland and to work under three different Chairmen who each promoted a strategic vision for the Irish horse racing and breeding industries. It is a sector full of variety and of really talented people and I have nothing but good memories of the projects and people that I have dealt with on the way.

"I would like to pay particular tribute to the Board members and staff of Horse Racing Ireland, past and present, whose commitment and dedication to the improvement of the industry has been a constant during my time as Chief Executive.

"Last week was a good week for racing, but we cannot rest on our laurels and there is much work to do between now and September. While Brexit and Covid-19 are currently providing significant challenges, there are wonderful opportunities facing the sector also. Our horses and our people are our greatest strength."

Nicky Hartery, Chairman, Horse Racing Ireland, thanked Mr Kavanagh for ;20 years of incredible service and deep commitment to Horse Racing Ireland and to the industry in Ireland.'

He added: "Brian was the first CEO of Horse Racing Ireland when appointed in 2001, and during his time he has played a huge role in Irish racing and breeding, enabling it to become a leader on the global stage while domestically overseeing the growth of a vital rural-based industry. His knowledge and expertise, at home and abroad, will no doubt ensure that Brian will continue to play a significant part in the industry, and we wish him well."

HRI officials will begin a recruitment campaign tomorrow for the role as Kavanagh's successor. Details of the position can be found at www.mazars.ie (Ref: HRI0221) with applications open from Friday, March 26. The closing date for applications is Monday, April 19.