Cork tips: Takarengo can open his hurdling account at the 13th attempt

Takarengo will be fancied to open his hurdling account, at the thirteenth attempt, in the second division of the Corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle in Cork.

Trained by Tom Mullins, the five-year-old’s occasionally sloppy jumping hasn’t helped his cause since embarking on his hurdling career.

But he boasts some solid form and an official mark of 115, giving him every chance of landing the spoils here.

Third (off mark of 80) to compatriot Great White Shark in the English Cesarewitch last October, Takarengo has run eight times over hurdles in the intervening months, among his best efforts being a third to the classy Thedevilscoachman and a second to Hes A Hardy Bloke at today’s venue.

More recently, he finished sixth to Light Brigade in a handicap at Naas and, last time, filled third spot behind Max Flamingo at Leopardstown, when staying on in the closing stages.

Suited by better ground, Takarengo, the mount of Sean O’Keeffe, sets the standard here and, if his jumping holds up, he should prove a tough nut to crack.

In the first division of this maiden, the Denise Foster-trained The Greek looks the one to beat.

A Leading Light gelding, he stepped-up on his two bumper efforts, at Roscommon and Sligo last summer, when getting within three-quarters of a length of odds-on stable-companion Old Town Garde on his hurdling bow at Fairyhouse three weeks ago.

With that experience under his belt and with improvement expected, he should score here for Keith Donoghue.

The class-act on the card is undoubtedly the Willie Mullins-trained Bapaume in the five-runner Follow Us On Instagram @Corkracecourse Hurdle.

Sure to be sent off at long odds-on, Bapaume is impossible to oppose in this company, although he hasn’t sparked in three starts this season, finishing sixth to Daly Tiger in a valuable handicap chase at Punchestown before being pulled up in the Grade 1 three-miler, won by Cheltenham scorer Flooring Port, at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting. And, last time, Bapaume beat just one rival in Off You Go’s handicap chase at Leopardstown.

But Bapaume’s back-form includes a fourth to Paisley Park in the Stayers at Cheltenham and a third to Unowhatimeanharry in the Grade 1 stayers event at Punchestown, both in 2019.

Although he doesn’t appeal as a betting proposition, at a very short price, Bapaume should win.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

2.00 Brookline

2.30 Bapaume

3.00 The Greek (nb)

3.30 Takarengo (Nap)

4.05 Just Another Lady

4.35 Ciao Bella

5.05 Cregane Ned

5.35 Awesome Shirocco

Next Best

2.00 Fraternity

2.30 Hammersmith

3.00 Emily Roebling

3.30 James Fort

4.05 Balkos

4.35 Kellyiscool

5.05 Fierami

5.35 Polla Milano