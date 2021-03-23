Clonmel report: Robin Des Foret duly justifies favouritism — but only just

The Willie Mullins-trained Robin Des Foret duly justified 8/13 favouritism in the Download The Boylesports App Chase in Clonmel, his first success since September 2018.

But Paul Townend’s only ride of the day made his supporters sweat in the closing stages before, ultimately, getting the better of brave front-runner Westerner Point by a head after a protracted duel.

“He got there, just about,” said a relieved Townend. “He jumped well up the back, but I didn’t want to get involved in a long battle with Darragh’s horse – he stays very well. He got the job done and that’s what matters.

“He was running well enough through last summer without winning and this should do his confidence a world of good. I’m sure Willie will map out a plan for him for the summer.”

Robin Des Foret was the first leg of a double for champion trainer Mullins completed when debutant Dysart Dynamo won the bumper convincingly from another promising sort, More Than A Memory. Eight and a half lengths separated them at the line, the pair finishing 29 lengths clear of the rest.

Patrick Mullins commented: “He’s from a great family – he’s half-brother to Dysart Diamond, bred and owned by the Mannings. He’s just a big, big baby. I was keen to get a lead, to him settled and get him relaxed. He picked up well for me in the straight. He’s a real soft-ground, three-mile chaser for the future.”

Without a win since scoring over hurdles at this venue in May 2016, 12-year-old Princely Conn belatedly opened his account over fences when, under a determined ride from Danny Mullins, he collared Half Shot close home to score by a half-length.

The winner is trained for JP McManus by Tom Mullins who admitted: “He came from a long, long lay-off and it has taken those recent runs to get him back to fitness.” Denied with Half Shot, Norman Lee had earlier saddled Tipping Away (14/1) to win the Play Lotto On The Boylesports App Maiden Hurdle, holding the late challenge of Toofareastiswest by a neck with disappointing favourite Envious Editor in third.

The winner was ridden by Simon Torrens, who lost an iron in an incident at the second, and drew high praise from the winning trainer: “I told Simon to bounce out and let him roll along because I thought the trip might be a bit short for him and, considering what happened, he was great on him.” “It’s more proof that you should never be afraid of one horse.

“This fellow likes a bit of soft ground and might go for a novice somewhere, but he’ll be going over fences next season.” Liam Burke registered his twelfth success of the season when nine-year-old First Touch (Donie McInerney) took the Money Back On The Boylesports App Maiden Hurdle, holding the renewed challenge of More Wine Lilly by a half-length.

“He ran well enough in Navan, but didn’t get home,” stated Burke.

“He won his point-to-point in the autumn on nice ground, so today’s ground suited him. He was a bit careless a couple of times and missed the last, but he got his day.” Eamonn ‘Dusty’ Sheehy declared, “I thought she’d go off favourite – how was she that price (9/1)?” after Joeswayornoway bolted up in the Extra Places On The Boylesports App Handicap Hurdle, giving 7lb. claimer Philip Donovan his first winner in Ireland.

The five-year-old mare had the measure of runner-up Amlad when that rival hit the final flight and scored by seven and a half lengths. Sheehy added: “She’s a grand, honest, little mare and had a good run in Naas, form that has been working out well.

“I entered her for Limerick on Sunday, in case she won. So, if she’s okay, she’ll go there.”