Bigbadandbeautiful makes a successful start to hurdling career at Navan

Triple bumper winner Bigbadandbeautiful made a successful start to her hurdling career when coming off the pace to win the Slane Mares Maiden Hurdle readily in Navan yesterday.

With Robbie Power deputising for Jack Kennedy (taking a few days off after Cheltenham), the uneasy even-money favourite jumped safely, if a little deliberately, and, having had plenty of ground to make up three from home, found an extra gear between the last twp flights and cut down De Lady In Red on the run-in for an, ultimately, cosy length and a quarter success.

“She likes Navan and got the job done,” said winning trainer Denise Foster. “Puppy said that when she gets her jumping slicker, she’ll be very good. She has that extra gear and will probably go for the listed mares race in Punchestown. She’ll run on the Flat during the summer.”

Ahead Of The Field, a full-brother to 2018 Cheltenham Bumper winner Relegate, trained by Sean ‘Farmer’ Doyle, landed a minor gamble in the opening Simonstown Maiden Hurdle in the hands of in-form Jordan Gainford, fresh from his breakthrough Cheltenham success and a double in Downpatrick on Sunday.

Backed into 5/1 from double those odds, he got the better of front-running Now Where Or When by a length, prompting his young rider to comment: “There wasn’t much pace and I was happy to sit closer than planned. I probably got there very early, but he’s a big galloper and I knew he’d stay going. He’s a lovely big horse and is only filling into himself. He should have a nice future.”

Successful with Mrs Milner in Cheltenham, Paul Nolan and Bryan Cooper were on the mark again when former Ballydoule inmate Coventry won the second division of the Boyne Valley Maiden Hurdle at the expense of Ya Ya Baby. “He’s a little fella, not extravagant in his jumping, but he gets from A to B,” said Nolan. “Bryan says he’s still unfurnished and will be better on better ground. Hopefully, he’ll improve. We’ll try to find something for him at Punchestown. I’m just glad to get his maiden out of the way and he’ll benefit from steeping up in distance.”

In the first division, Michael McDonagh’s 5/2 favourite Nazine, a promising third on debut, won decisively from market rival Toughari. Winning rider Barry Browne suggested: “He did it well, but there’s plenty of improvement to come – he was green enough in front and has plenty to learn. But he’ll be a grand horse for the summer.”

Far from the glamour of Grade 1 success - on the double - in Cheltenham, Gavin Cromwell won the Kells Novice Handicap Hurdle with Fairyhouse maiden winner Five Helmets, a clear-cut winner for Conor Maxwell, from Hazran. Maxwell explained: “It was very straight-forward. Johnny (Moore) said he gave him a hell of a feel in Fairyhouse and that he had a big chance. His jumping needs to sharpen up but, in fairness, he never put a foot wrong and won well.”

Trainer Philip Rothwell declared: “Hats off to Hugh – he robbed the race,” following the victory of 18/1 shot Cousin Harry, under Hugh Morgan, back at the scene of his Young Dev heroics last month, in the Nobber Handicap Hurdle.