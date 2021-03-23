Clonmel tips: Robin Des Foret can roll back the years

Although now in the veteran category and without a win since September 2018, Robin Des Foret should prove too strong for his five rivals in the Download The Boylesports App Chase in Clonmel.

The Willie Mullins-trained eleven-year-old is a nine-time winner, including five hurdles plus three chases, in his novice season, recorded at KIlbeggan, Ballinrobe and Listowel.

A real summer performer, he produced a number of solid efforts last year, including a second to Peregrine Run in a Grade 3 at Killarney in July before finishing in mid-division in the Galway Plate.

Second to Mortal in a Grade B handicap at Killarney’s August meeting, an early mistake didn’t help his cause in the Guinness Kerry National, when he stayed on to fill sixth spot behind stable-companion Cabaret Queen.

He hasn’t been seen since finishing fourth to Pertemps Final runner-up The Bosses Oscar in a conditions hurdle at Thurles in October.

Robin Des Foret always runs well fresh and seems to produce his best in small-field, conditions events. So, greatly favoured by today’s race conditions, Paul Townend’s mount should take plenty of beating.

Recent Wexford scorer Defi Bleu and Line Out, a winner at Ballinrobe and Punchestown last autumn but returning after a break, should follow him home.

The 117-rated Envious Editor has been frustrating to follow, but still sets a decent standard in the Play Lotto On Boylesports App Maiden Hurdle.

Trained by Denise Foster, this seven-year-old was unplaced in the handicap won by Dysart Diamond at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting and, lats time, finished fourth to Genois in Naas last month.

But a reproduction of his earlier seconds to He’s A Hardy Bloke at Punchestown and behind Gabynako in Naas would suffice here.

Willie Mullins introduces Dysart Dynamo, a Westerner half-brother to 130-rated hurdler Dysart Diamond, in the bumper.

This home-bred five-year-old won’t have to be a champion to land the spoils, with Fourneux D’isanka, third to Egality Mans in a maiden hurdle at Naas last time, likely to prove the biggest threat.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

2.30. Beyond The Law

3.00. Clarabello

3.30. Envious Editor (n.b.)

4.05. Miracles In May

4.35. Sil Ver Klass

5.05. Robin Des Foret (Nap)

5.35. Dysart Dynamo

Next Best

2.30. My Manekineko

3.00. Direct Fire

3.30. Fix The Bill

4.05. Added Bonus

4.35. Hel On Earth

5.05. Defi Bleu

5.35. Fourneux D’isanka