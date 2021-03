Forecast better ground at Navan can help Endless Cash get off the mark over hurdles in the Skryne Maiden Hurdle.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old showed improved form when a good fifth behind Gentleman De Mee on his penultimate start and followed up by finishing a good second behind Sean Hogan.

On the latter occasion, he was dropped out early, brought with every chance but could not pick up in the closing stages against a potentially smart sort.

That run was over two and a half miles on heavy ground and, while that trip might be fine, he won’t be inconvenienced by the drop back to two miles today. What will be in his favour is the quicker ground, and he can make the most of a good opportunity.

Bold Getaway can follow him home. He ran with a degree of promise in a decent maiden on his track debut, almost three months ago, and is sure to improve. He gave the impression he would prefer a longer trip, and that could be his undoing today.

The Kells Novice Hurdle is one of the more competitive races on the card but Presenting Dylan will take plenty of beating.

A well-backed winner at Roscommon in September, he was well below that just four days later, and was left off for nearly five months until his recent return to action.

On that occasion, he finished a close third behind Light Brigade in a hot race in Naas and should find today’s opposition a little easier to deal with.

The ground will also be more to his liking and, off a mark of 111 and with Jordan Gainford taking off 7lbs, he has leading claims.

Golf Marin makes his handicap debut and is respected. He wasn’t beaten too far when third behind Coach Carter in a Punchestown Maiden and if runner-up James Fort runs well in today’s fifth race it will be a pointer to his chance.

NAVAN

Tommy Lyons

1:55 Risk Factor

2:25 Run For Pat

2:55 Sideshift

3:25 Bigbadandbeautiful

4:00 Endless Cash (Nap)

4:30 Presenting Dylan (NB)

5:00 Tuckmill

Next best

1:55 Now Where Or When

2:25 Auckland

2:55 Up With The Play

3:25 Cathmart Desjy

4:00 Bold Getaway

4:30 Golf Marin

5:00 Tech Talk