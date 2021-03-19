'The best day of my life': Jack Kennedy's love affair with Cheltenham reborn

In the end, eight simple words summed it all up.

“This is the best day of my life,” an emotional Jack Kennedy said after steering the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo to victory in the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup.

With Rachael Blackmore’s extraordinary exploits this week hogging most of the headlines, the rebirth of Kennedy’s love affair with Cheltenham this week had slightly slipped under the radar.

Blackmore ended the week as the Festival’s top jockey with six wins, but it was Kennedy who prevailed in the race that mattered most as Minella Indo crossed the line a length and a quarter in front of A Plus Tard and the Tipperary woman with the hat-trick-seeking Al Boum Photo having to settle for third.

Given how much he has already packed into his career, it’s easy to forget Kennedy is still only 21.

He was only 17 when he first tasted glory at the Cheltenham Festival, steering the quirky Labaik to a shock victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2017.

A year later, the Dingle man left the Mecca of jumps racing having booted home four winners. He had arrived, or so it seemed.

However, when Kennedy returned to Prestbury Park the following March he left without a single winner.

Worse was to fall last year as a broken leg ruled Kennedy out of the meeting that matters most.

Remarkably, it was the fourth time Kennedy had broken his leg.

His collarbone has also been a repeat offender.

However, this season his luck turned and he lined up for the Gold Cup having already added three wins to his Festival haul this week.

If his ride on Galvin in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase was good, taking Mount Ida from last to first to claim the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase was exceptional.

What added to the magnificence of the Mount Ida ride was the fact Kennedy had begun day three on the deck after Envoi Allen, his most high-profile ride of the week, had hit the deck in the Marsh Novices’ Chase. To come back from that and produce such a riding masterclass on Mount Ida spoke volumes about both his bombproof temperament and remarkable resilience.

Minella Indo didn’t require Kennedy to do anything out of the ordinary but he got an assured, composed ride from an assured, composed jockey.

“You dream about winning those sorts of races when you’re a child,” Kennedy said. “I know I’m still young, but I suppose I have been in the position where I could have been winning them for a couple of years, so to get it done is brilliant.

“This is massive — I can’t believe it’s after happening, to be honest, and I was emotional about it. It means the world to me.

“I’ve broken my leg four times. I missed last year’s Festival because I broke it about two months beforehand, but thankfully I’ve had a year this year that I’ll remember for a long time.

“It could always be a lot worse — broken legs and broken collarbones will heal. It’s obviously unfortunate, but you have to get on with it.”

Asked what has kept him going during the tough times when he has been off with injuries, Kennedy answered: “I suppose it’s because I’m in such a good position — I’ve a very good job and any time I’ve been injured, Gordon (Elliott) and the O’Learys have stood by me.

“I suppose when you’ve got horses of that calibre to get back for, if you can’t get back for them, there’s no point doing it.”

Blackmore got just about everything right throughout the week but her understandable call to ride A Plus Tard in preference to his lesser fancied stablemate ultimately backfired.

That decision both opened the door for Kennedy to ride Minella Indo and took much of the pressure off the jockey.

“I thought I had as good a chance as any horse in the race, to be honest. I had gone down to school Minella Indo at Henry’s, and a few of the lads in the yard were keen on him, so I was fairly confident going out on him. I suppose the fact Rachael picked A Plus Tard probably took the pressure off, as well.

“I was left in front very soon though and he pricked his ears after the last, but when A Plus Tard came to him he went on again. I was very confident the whole way.”