Cheltenham Festival - Good week, bad week: Ireland is as good at horse racing as New Zealand are at rugby

Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Minella Indo, Bob Ollinger, Monkfish, Sir Gerhard, Chantry House, Tellmesomethinggirl, Mount Ida, Belfast Banter, Vanillier, Porlock Bay, are all graduates of the point-to-point field.
And that’s just the winners this week – a trawl through the placed horses would find plenty more where they came from.
Possibly the greatest ever race took place at Ballinaboola near New Ross in County Wexford back in February 2018, a 4YO maiden over two and a half miles. Winner: Envoi Allen. Third: Appreciate It.
This is an incredibly important sector to the well being of the industry and an integral part of the supply chain that produced much of this week’s excellence.
“Ah sure look it,” as they say, mandatorily, in Irish racing. “There’s nothing left to be said.”
Not a time for quibbles given the quality and joy of the 2021 festival.
But the great champions are remembered more fondly when their opponents have substance too.
Ireland are clearly great champions but British National Hunt racing is largely without substance at present. A root and branch review combined with some inventive thinking will be needed. It should start with the prizemoney.