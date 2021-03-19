Enda McEvoy's Cheltenham diary: Another good day has me well in profit. Hail Glorious Saint Rachael

Tuesday was unlucky. Wednesday was annoying. Thursday was a relief. How will Friday be for me?

I’ll spare you the suspense. One word. Absolutely brilliant.

My fiver at 12/1 on Rachael Blackmore to be the leading jockey of the meeting is looking good, you’ll recall from yesterday. It’s looking even better after the opener, where she dictates exactly the pace she wants on Quilixios and wins snugly.

That’s her sixth victory on the board. The other jocks need snookers. I’m practically home and hosed. This will not be Devon Loch revisited.

I do a couple of small bets in the next two races – incidentally, I’m scarcely the only person who thinks Albert Bartlett sounds like a character in Coronation Street, am I? – to no avail. Then it’s time for the blue riband event.

I’m on Minella Indo. A tenner each-way at 9/1.

By way of a backstory I’ve fancied him from a long way out. He appeared on my radar two years ago when my friend Pat (a native of south Tipperary) had him at 50/1 with one R Blackmore (also a native of south Tipp) up. Last year he was chinned on the line in the RSA Chase after Champ came from the next parish at the death. Allaho franked the form of that race today. What’s not to like?

Minella Indo will not be chinned on the line by Champ this time around, that’s for certain. Champ is bad at the first, worse at the third and soon has had enough for the day. Santini is another also-ran presently. The upshot is that Minella Indo is fighting it out with A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo as they round the home turn - and staying on better than either.

What a week for Waterford. What a week for Henry De Bromhead, who has replaced Chris De Burgh as Ireland’s best known Anglo-Norman. He’s probably a better racehorse trainer. He’s definitely a better singer. Predictably De Bromhead is the soul of modesty when interviewed afterwards. A pity in a way; part of me was hoping he’d tell the world that he loved his county (boy). Oh well.

The hunter chase. My old pal Enda Bolger inevitably has two here. I venture a couple of quid each way on Staker Wallace. He finishes third in a photo and I’m none the worse off.

Returning to the subject of Déise folk, someone from those parts has given me a tip for Colreevy in the Mares Chase, the connection being that the owners are the Flynns from Dungarvan. Naturally I cannot betray my sources, so let’s just say that the tipster – a keen Examiner reader – is also from Dungarvan (well, Abbeyside) and is known as the voice of Waterford GAA due to his match commentaries on WLR FM.

Although readers are aware I’m not one for horses at short prices, my Minella Indo triumph has emboldened me and I invest €25 at 11/4. Oh look, why not? I’ll only be young once.

After a grim struggle Colreevy gets the better of her stablemate Elimay. Go raibh meeeeeela maith agat, Kieran O’Connor. (Ooops!)

Let’s take it from the top again, shall we? Tuesday was unlucky. Wednesday was annoying. Thursday was good. Friday? Now you know.

Hail Glorious Saint Rachael. There is only two King Henrys.

Kitty at the end of the meeting: €285.