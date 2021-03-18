Stayers Hurdle: 'Huge performance' sees Flooring Porter beat all rivals 

The giant strides made this season by the Gavin Cromwell-trained Flooring Porter culminated in a Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle success of some authority. For Danny Mullins, deputising for Jonathan Moore, who stood himself down, it was a breakthrough Festival victory, and a second championship win for Cromwell, following on from Espoir D’Allen’s Champion Hurdle win in 2019.

Seven months ago, this then five-year-old won a summer handicap hurdle at Gowran Park, off a mark of 122, a figure roughly 40lbs shy of what is needed to win a Stayers’ Hurdle. Although beaten on his next two outings, in December he won a Navan handicap in a hack canter and then took the plunge in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting.

Sent to the front, he made every yard of the running for a wide-margin win, but left many onlookers believing he stole the race. This performance revealed that to be anything but the truth.

Danny Mullins employed the same tactics, but this was no soft lead. Lil Rockefeller kept him honest for as long as he could, but as the race unfolded it became increasingly evident the leader was in cruise control. He was exuberant at most of the hurdles, and as they left the second-last behind, Mullins had elbows tucked and a firm grip on the reins as his mount wanted to kick.

At the bottom of the hill, he let the horse go and the response was great. There was a moment when he jinked on the run-in, but Mullins was alive to his mount’s quirky nature, straightened him up and got him home nicely clear of Sire Du Berlais, Paisley Park and Beacon Edge.

“That was a huge performance,” said Cromwell. “Danny gave him a smashing ride. It’s very unfortunate for Johnny Moore that he couldn’t ride him. He had a bad fall on Sunday and thought he was going to be ok, but he rode this horse out this morning and he made the decision that he wouldn’t do the horses justice today.

“Thankfully, and rightfully, he stood himself down, and he suggested Danny would be well suited to the horse. Johnny has ridden him all along and brought him all the way to here, and it is very unfortunate for him. It’s all down to Johnny’s instructions - he’s a quirky ride and he gave Danny plenty of instructions. Hats off to Johnny - so unselfish. I’m very grateful to him.”

Mullins, who went agonisingly close to winning the 2015 Albert Bartlett only to be touched off by a horse trained by his mother, Mags, is a popular rider and this success was richly deserved.

“It’s fantastic,” the rider said. “He is a very good horse. I got the call up maybe an hour before and in fairness to Jonathan Moore he gave me every little bit of information he had about the horse.

“Credit to him as he knew he wasn’t in good shape this morning and he stood himself down and that’s the mark of a great man that wants everything to go well. I’m sure he will back in good shape for Punchestown and will be able to re-unite the partnership.

“It’s fantastic to get my first winner on the board at Cheltenham and it being a Grade 1 as well. I’m really enjoying what I’ve got out of it today, but I’d say two per cent of the success is down to me and 98 per cent is Johnny, Gavin and all the team.

“It was fantastic to play a small role in a big team success. There is no crowd here but I’m really enjoying this. We would ride a lot together in Ireland and a good few of the trainers I ride for like their horses ridden forwards. I’ve ridden plenty of winners that would be on the pace and, having a clock in your head, maybe that stood out. But when you are riding a good horse they do most of the good work for you.

“I was chatting to my Dad (Tony) before the race and my mother as well. The Mullins, we are very close, very competitive, we like beating each other.

“My mother beat me here a few years ago, but when one of us wins, we’re all proud for each other and I’m delighted to be on the scoresheet here.”

This was a landmark for Mullins, but the horse has already played an important role in the career of Jonathan Moore, having given him his first Grade 1 when winning at Christmas. He will likely provide him with many more great days, but this was certainly a bittersweet.

Moore admitted: “I probably made the toughest decision of my life when I stepped aside, but I rode out this morning and I wasn’t fit to ride. I broke into tears telling Gavin I wasn’t able to ride today.

“Gavin, in fairness, is a brilliant sport and said he was leaving the decision entirely up to me.

“It was such a hard moment because I knew this horse had a brilliant chance. He’s been a brilliant horse in my career. He gave me my first Grade 1 winner.

“Danny gave him a brilliant ride. He’s a brilliant man from the front. I’m delighted for the horse, delighted for the Flooring Porter Syndicate, delighted for Gavin and all the team. Obviously, it’s tough for me to take, but it’s a great day for everyone involved.”