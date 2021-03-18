Cheltenham Festival - Good day, bad day: Jonathan Moore warrants huge credit for self-sacrifice

GOOD DAY

Jonathan Moore

The day that Jonathan Moore first told his parents that he wanted to be a jockey his mother threw her eyes to heaven. A teacher, she wasn’t thrilled that her soon was swapping his normal education for the one they give you at the RACE apprentice school in Kildare.

His career has been building steadily recently, riding mostly for Gavin Cromwell for whom he partnered his first Grade One winner on Flooring Porter at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting. The horse was immediately nominated for the Stayers’ Hurdle and for Jonathan Moore, this could be his ticket to the big time.

Fast forward to Naas last Sunday. Partnering Ujumpthelastuwin, the horse tumbled at the second last fence and Moore damaged his leg. When he exercised the horse this morning, he wasn’t happy it was fit for purpose and courageously stood himself down.

He recommended to Cromwell that he hire Danny Mullins and then spent the morning briefing his replacement on how to get the best from his spare ride. Any parental eye-rolling would have been from pure pride on their son’s outstanding self-sacrifice.

To Heaven or to Connacht

When Oliver Cromwell had his fill of annoying papists, he decided to move them west, advising them that their choice was to go to hell or to Connacht. His namesake, trainer Gavin Cromwell (no relation) has had a much more pleasant experience of the province. The selflessness of Jonathan Moore was far from the end of the Flooring Porter story.

For replacement rider Danny Mullins this was a long overdue first Festival win. For East Galway and South Roscommon where the four members of his owner’s syndicate are based it was a case of ‘it’s heaven in Connacht.’

The flooring part of the name comes from Ned Hogarty’s business, the porter bit from the Sweeney brothers and Kerril Creaven, who ran a pub and who choose their black and white colours in honour of one of their best-selling products.

Hedging your bets

It’s hard to classify what kind of day Paul Dean had today, but the ’good’ side just shades it. The 40-year-old punter from the North East of England is a regular attendee at Cheltenham but like everybody else he is confined to base this week.

Unlike everybody else he had stood to win over half a million pounds if Envoi Allen won the first and, as we thought we knew, the horse only had to stand up to win.

Dean started worrying: “But what if he doesn’t stand up?” Sitting on a five-pound accumulator, the third and fourth legs earlier this week being Shishkin at 4s and Bob Ollinger at 25s, left him all in on Envoi. After four hours of sleep and a long walk at 5am he bartered a deal with Betfair (Sportsbook) and traded down to a quarter of a million if the horse didn’t win, £300,000 if he did. The best walk he ever took.

BAD DAY

Jack Kennedy

It can be a long, lonely walk back to civilisation for a jockey when they part company with their mount out in the country.

Jack Kennedy wasn’t too far from the anonymity of the weigh room when Envoi Allen fell at the fourth but the ramble back must have seemed like it took an eternity.

Ruby Walsh had devoted a chunk of his pre-race analysis time to highlight just how well Kennedy gets on with the horse, how he rides him quietly, allowing Envoi to make up his own mind during take off and landing. It had worked perfectly until just after 1.20pm and, as TV cameras trailed the lonely walk of an obviously crestfallen Kennedy, you could almost feel his futile grasp for meaning.

What exactly went through the horse’s mind that caused him to take off a stride before he needed to? No walk would be long enough to find the answer to that one.

British jump racing

Irish-trained horses have won 17 of the 21 races contested in the first three days of the Festival.

Before Thursday's card, (six out of seven for Ireland) had even started there was a lively discussion among TV analysts as to what exactly was going wrong for the home team.

Lots of theories were offered.

Was it cyclical? Breeding? Nourishment? Societal? Ruby suggested it could be down to prize money differentials which causes English-based owners to invest in Ireland and for that we have HRI to thank.

At some point the quirk will become a crisis and a structural review will be needed to find a way back to the Premier League for what for now is just a mid-table Championship team. AP McCoy was asked by the presenter Ed Chamberlain for his view on the situation. He gave it a few seconds of consideration and scrunched up his face in that way he does when he is searching for the right words. Eventually he found them. “We’re just better than them,” he answered.

Kelso Racecourse

God, reportedly, loves a trier and hats off to Kelso racecourse who designed and executed an imaginative scheme to promote their track. Ramp up the prizemoney for one of their feature races, the Morebattle Hurdle in early March and in partnership with a bookmaking firm throw in a £100K bonus for any horse that can win that race and then another at that year’s Cheltenham Festival.

But little piggies, again reportedly, have big ears and the news carried on the wind to Co Carlow where it blew through Emmet Mullins’ yard.

Mullins knew he had a fast-improving young horse in The Shunter and he duly protected his hurdle mark and took the first leg of the lucrative double at the Scottish course a couple of weeks ago. That was followed up with a win in the Paddy Power Chase.

Two weeks, €200,000. Just grand.