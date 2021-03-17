'It’s stuff you dream about': Put The Kettle On wins with champions display

Henry de Bromhead is an uneasy viewer of races in which his horses are competing, but the first half of this week ought to have made it considerably more pleasant for the Knockeen, Co Waterford trainer.

When Put The Kettle On triumphed in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase – her fourth win from as many runs at the track – de Bromhead had won more races at this Festival than all the British trainers together - and all were at Grade 1 level.

When you’ve done the job of priming your charges, training them to the minute for their targets, and all that is left is to hope for some luck in running, it is remarkable how often that will go your way. The old adage that the harder you work the luckier you get immediately springs to mind.

In victory, the doughty lady became the 13th horse to complete the Arkle - Champion Chase double, a feat completed 10 years ago by stablemate Sizing Europe. She was also a third winner of the race for de Bromhead, also successful with Special Tiara in 2017.

Put The Kettle On has been underrated, and likely always will be. When she won the Arkle, we pondered what might have happened had Fakir D’Oudairies not hit the second-last. And the rough and tumble of this Champion Chase will have connections of Sceau Royal and Nube Negra wondering what might have been.

But all of that takes away from the training performance, detracts from the teak-tough character of Put The Kettle On, and diminishes the brilliance of the uncomplicated ride by Aidan Coleman which might have made all the difference.

In the late drama of 2020, Chacun Pour Soi was withdrawn, and this time it was reigning champ Politologue, who was the late absentee, taken out on veterinary advice. The market immediately latched on even harder to Chacun Pour Soi and, though keen, the race went well enough for the odds-on favourite.

Coleman, aboard the eventual winner, chose to sit on the pace from the outset and it was a prudent decision in a rough contest.

Sceau Royal made a move up along the inside rail after the third-last, but Chacun Pour Soi held a straight line to where the rail moves in, tightening up Rouge Vif and, in the process, forcing Sceau Royal up against the rail. He stumbled badly and was fortunate to remain on his feet, but with his chance of winning vanished.

Chacun Pour Soi, meanwhile, moved to the front going to the last and led across the obstacle. It could still have been so impressive, but the distress signals soon went up and the challengers quickly pounced. Put The Kettle On put her head back to the front on the run-in and, in a pulsating finish, held the run of Nube Negra, who switched out and produced a late charge, by half a length.

“She’s an incredible mare,” said de Bromhead. “It’s stuff you dream about. She’s so tough and Aidan was just brilliant on her. He really asked at the last three fences, and it was probably the winning of the race.

“I felt we were always up against it with Chacun Pour Soi. He looked so good at Leopardstown - he is so good - but you have to take your chances. Her record on the Old Course is incredible. But did I think she would come here and win? Probably not.

“How she improves for being here. In mid-February I was probably leaning towards the mares’ chase, and then I spoke to the owners and we looked at the stats of the Arkle winners, which seemed ridiculous, and it’s her trip and she loves the Old Course, so we thought we’d give it a lash and see.

“A couple of weeks ago she was a bit quiet, and we freshened her up as much as we could, and she seemed much better. She arrived here and was back to what we expected her to be doing; just crazy. She’s mad. I have to say everyone at home, but especially Andrea, who looks after her and puts up with her antics every day, it will be very special for her.

“It’s stuff you dream about doing - it’s crazy. We get such great support from our clients and have a great team at home.

“Everyone has worked really hard, and it’s amazing to get rewarded like we are.”

Coleman was similarly generous in his praise of the mare, and keen to play down his own role.

“I don’t want to take any plaudits for this. This mare is something else. Whether she’s the best or not, it doesn’t matter. If you’ve got a heart as much as she has, I don’t have to do a lot.

“She’d win that race loose if you put my weight of lead on her back as she just wants it that much. It was very special and pulling up I was nearly emotional because we all love these horses and we do it day in, day out for them.

“When you ride something that loves it and wants to win as much as this, it’s just a pleasure, it brings you back to your roots and why you wanted to get into the game, and that’s for the love of the animal. You can’t not watch this race and the jumps she put in and her attitude from the back of the last [and not] really appreciate what they do for us.”