Cheltenham Festival - Good day, bad day: Post-race interviews reach new heights of eloquence

Good Day

Post Race interviews

The immediate post-race interview with the winning jockey at Cheltenham is an acquired taste.

Sometimes it can feel intrusive, needlessly separating a winning rider from the emotion of their moment and forcing them to reach for well-meaning platitudes at a time they prefer to scream, shout, cry, laugh or swear.

Today was different. Matt Chapman, also an acquired taste, was on microphone duty and he did his job well, although much of this was down to the intelligence and eloquence of his raw materials in the first four races.

Rachael Blackmore is beginning to ooze almost as much confidence in front of a camera as she does on horseback. Paul Townend was nimble of thought to thank the unseen heroes of IRHB and BHA, including racings Chief Medical Officer in Ireland, Jennifer Pugh, for keeping the show on the road. Richie Condon’s words and smiles when he won the Coral Cup were infectious, professing to be speechless before adding a long and colourful description of his triumph. Aidan Coleman gave an uninterrupted two-minute, impromptu dissertation on the joy of riding Put the Kettle On that would have taken his less loquacious several weeks to compose.

Chapman, unusually for him, knew when to stand back and let it flow.

Munster

Of course, it should come as no surprise that those jockeys were talkative, precise and informative. All four come from Munster, the three lads from Cork and Rachael, who also rode Sir Gerhard to win the last, hails from Kilenaule in Tipperary.

It was a continuation from the opening day of the festival, when Townend and Blackmore were joined twice in the winner’s enclosure by one of Kerry’s finest sons, Jack Kennedy. Henry De Bromhead, who has been responsible for three winners over the first two days, trains at Knockeen, halfway between Tramore and Waterford.

The only winner to be trained in Britain today came in the sixth race when Sky Pirate touched off Entoucas, trained for JP McManus, a man of Limerick, by Joseph O’Brien from Tipperary. Sky Pirate of course was trained by Jonjo O’Neill who is a native of Castletownroche in North Cork.

Willie Mullins’ Heart

Even Willie Mullins, who normally chooses words carefully and tidily in post race interviews sounded flustered when interviewed on ITV after Monkfish had fulfilled his promise in the Brown Advisory Chase.

He has never made any secret that he believes that the young staying chaser is one of the finest horses that he has ever trained but his suspected lap of honour yesterday proved a lot trickier than it looked beforehand. Even his face mask couldn’t hide his elation, not because his horse had won, but because Monkfish had survived a very scratchy round of jumping before asserting after the last.

Pumping his chest exaggeratedly, he said, “I think it’s the most nerve-wracking race I’ve ever watched – 1-4 in a three-mile novice chase around Cheltenham is not good for the ticker, especially when he jumped the last the way he did.” All well that ends well however, Mullins banked his seventy-fourth festival winner and Monkfish was cut to 9/2 favourite for next year’s Gold Cup.

Bad Day

British Novice Hurdlers

British trained runners in general are getting a right spanking from the Irish raiders this week and if the supremacy of our novice hurdlers is any indication of times to come then the dominance is set to last for years. On Tuesday, the nearest home-trained finisher in the Supreme Novice was third placed For Pleasure, all of 26 lengths behind Appreciate It.

In the far less prestigious Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle third place was the best they could do again behind Jeff Kidder and Sam Saint. Yesterday didn’t go any better. Paul Nicholl’s Bravemansgame was widely believed to be the strongest of the home novices this year but couldn’t get any closer than 12 lengths to Bob Ollinger in the Ballymore.

To add insult to injury the camera on his jockey’s helmet perfectly captured the moment before the last when Bob Ollinger under Rachael Blackmore loomed up beside him, took a nonchalant glance sideways and then disappeared up the hill and into the distance.

JP McManus

Following a bumper haul last year where he harvested many of the handicaps with well-backed horses and a Grade One double with Epatante in the Champion Hurdle and Champ in the RSA Chase, JP has had a quieter start to this year’s event. Epatante couldn’t defend her crown on Tuesday and two second-places yesterday with Easysland and Entoucas were small consolation.

Recently turned 70, JP is not a man to get over-anxious and will know that the four-day meeting is a marathon and not a sprint. Besides, he has a grand total of 22 runners declared today and tomorrow. Among them is the rarely seen Champ in Friday’s Gold Cup, who likes the course the ground, the time of year and could raise his spirits following a challenging few months.

The Aintree Grand National

Tiger Roll silenced the doubters who thought his best days were behind him by winning his third Cross-Country chase, his fifth race in all at the Festival.

The dual Grand National winner was famously withdrawn from this year’s Aintree spectacular by Gigginstown after a row over the rating allocated by the BHA handicapper. While most well meaning racing fans wondered if some kind of ‘Bobby Ewing in the Shower’ plotline could be constructed where time rolled could be rolled back and his weight cut a few pounds, Eddie O’Leary had no regrets over their decision to miss the race.

“We have no regrets about the Grand National,” he commented after the race. “None whatsoever. He is too highly rated. You can’t compare these cross-country horses to Gold Cup horses but he’s rated the same as our Gold Cup horse Delta Work which is ridiculous.”

The good news is that Aintree’s loss may be Fairyhouse’s gain as the Irish National could be his next port of call.