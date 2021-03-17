Ruby Walsh: I fear Min may be vulnerable in the Ryanair Chase

It’s hard to know who the Irish hero on St Patrick’s Day was, but the equine hero was Tiger Roll. It was great to see him back and the way he did it, the ride Keith Donoghue gave him, and just the way he travelled and jumped was brilliant to watch.

Put The Kettle On was great in the Champion Chase. She’s so tough, so game. And it was another case of horses for courses. I must admit I had been saying all year that she should have been running in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase, but Henry de Bromhead got that one absolutely spot on.

There was disappointment for Chacun Pour Soi – Paul Townend said he was flat. He jumped well, travelled well, but he just didn’t pick up and get home like the winner.

Monkfish got the job done. He wasn’t probably as brilliant as he can be, but good horses tend to be able to win when things aren’t going as smoothly as they would like. He was never in the same rhythm jumping-wise as he had been at Leopardstown on his previous two starts.

Bob Olinger looks a complete star for the future. The pace and speed he showed in the opener, for Rachael Blackmore, was incredible. Rachael also beat Paul in the bumper. Sir Gerhard just hung on to beat Kilcruit, who was finishing fast. It looked like Rachael got the run of that race.

It was brilliant to watch Heaven Help Us in the Coral Cup. Richie Condon jumped out and absolutely dictated the race to all his rivals in a big-field handicap. It was great for Paul Hennessy, too, better known for training greyhounds.

All in all, it was just a great day for Irish-trained horses. We’re at halfway, 14 races down, and that’s 11 Irish winners already. The dominance is just phenomenal.

As disappointing as it was last week when Willie Mullins announced that Energumene would miss Tuesday’s Arkle Novice Chase, I think the news on the same day that Thyme Hill would miss today’s Paddy Powers Stayers’ Hurdle was even more significant.

It robbed today’s feature race of one of its star names, denied us all round three of Paisley Park v Thyme Hill, and robbed Phillip Hobbs and Richard Johnson of their best chance of a Festival winner.

Still, what we have is a competitive race and, strictly on current form, Paisley Park deserves to favourite and is the one the beat.

However, his flop on this card last year when he had a heart issue can never be forgotten and those who watch, study, and scrutinise race times firmly point to the fact Sire Du Berlais completed the same course and distance on the same day as Lisangar Oscar won this race 12 months ago in a better time.

I don’t ever believe horse racing is as simple as athletics and that the clock tells the whole story, so I cannot really buy into that theory. But, Sire Du Berlais has won the last two renewals of the Pertemps Final and cannot be dismissed.

What I did like of what I saw lately was Lisnagar Oscar at Haydock last month. He was having his first start after a wind operation and put up a much improved effort against his previous displays this season. The shape of this race and the pace it could be contested at will really suit Rebecca Curtis’s charge as he bids for a repeat success.

Paul Townend has had very few big choices to make thus far this week as to which of Willie Mullins’ horses he would ride in certain contests, but that all changes today in both the Ryanair Chase and Mares’ Novice Hurdle.

Min is his choice in the Ryanair, and I can see why he went that way. He won the race last year, has won five Grade 1 chases and since a poor jumping effort at the Dublin Racing Festival he has schooled well. But I think Paul may have underestimated how brilliant a ride he gave Min last year, and I fear he could be vulnerable at 10 years of age.

Which of the other two might he have chosen? If he wanted to finish second, Melon was the best bet, considering he finished second here in the last four years. He just doesn't win very often so, of these two, Allaho is the obvious one.

I think he ran in the wrong races here last year (RSA Chase) and the year before (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle) and today we will find out if that was the case. I would be willing to chance Rachael Blackmore’s mount.

In the Mares’ Novice Hurdle Paul has chosen Gauloise, who has to turn the tables with Rosies Hollow and Royal Kahala on their Fairyhouse runs. He could have selected Hook Up, but stamina could be a worry for her. Glens of Antrim, although still a maiden, could be the best of the Closutton quartet.

The Paddy Power Plate would be best avoided, but the Pertemps Final has been won by a genuine graded horse in the last four years and if there is one of those lurking here it is The Bosses Oscar.

The absolute star on show today though could well be competing in the first race, and that is Envoi Allen. He is unbeaten in 11 outings, including once in a point to point, and is just a brilliant horse. He won here at the last two Festivals, is having his first run for Henry de Bromhead, but that yard could hardly be in better form and he can give them a remarkable fourth Grade 1 of the week.

Ruby Walsh

NAP: Envoi Allen 1:20

NB: Glens Of Antrim 4:15